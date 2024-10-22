The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey calls game ‘so hard’ as fans agree it’s ‘virtually impossible’

The Price Is Right features an intriguing variety of pricing games, some of which may be much tougher to win than others.

It often leads to some amazing wins and heartbreaking moments for contestants on the show.

Some might consider winning prizes from games like Dice Game, Hole in One, and Cliffhangers easier than other games.

According to show host Drew Carey, at least one of the games is “so hard” that it includes another opportunity to win.

Fans of the longtime game show seem to agree based on their recent feedback.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The game is Time is Money, which a contestant recently played for a chance at significant prize money.

Drew Care calls a fast-paced TPIR game ‘so hard’

In Time is Money, contestants race against the clock to price things right and win as much as $20,000. There are five grocery items, and the contestant has to arrange them on the right platforms.

The grocery items are priced within the price ranges: $0-$2.99, $3.00-$5.99, and over $6.00.

In a recent episode, Drew Carey instructed a contestant, Paris, that he’d get 10 seconds to place the items on their corresponding platforms when he told him to go.

The host counted down from three and yelled, “Go!” as the contestant grabbed one item and ran over to place it on a platform. Drew shouted at him not to do one at a time and just bring them all over.

The man got them all and quickly placed them before the time-ending buzzer sounded.

“Whew!” Drew exclaimed as model Manuela Arbelaez arranged the items neatly on their platforms.

Unfortunately, the incorrect buzzer sounded when the host asked for the reveal if Paris won $20,000.

Drew told the contestant to stand behind the middle platform with items on it.

“I’ll show you the second chance we have built into this game because it’s so hard, we have to build in a second chance,” Drew told him.

He explained that on this attempt when he told him to go, the $20,000 prize would begin to count down to $0 with the clock.

Drew instructed him to “rearrange them as fast as you can,” and then he’d have to race over to press a red button.

If he heard the incorrect buzzer sound, he could race back over and try again. He could continue until the more pleasant ringing bell sound effect sounded, indicating he’d won, or his prize amount hit $0.

Paris raced against the clock while Drew announced what his prize money dropped to during his unsuccessful attempts. At one point, the contestant rearranged the items, and one fell off the middle podium during their fast-paced moves.

However, upon rushing over and hitting the red button, the sound effect came on that he’d won the game. Drew congratulated him on winning a $8,000 prize.

TPIR fans marveled over ‘virtually impossible’ win on the Time is Money game

On a highlight from the recent episode’s game-winning performance, many fans reacted to what they witnessed. Some called attention to the contestant’s grocery item falling, while others mentioned how tough it is to win on Time is Money.

“Saw the middle bag drop this morning I was like is that going to count?” a commenter asked.

Another commenter said, “He had me worried for a minute 😍 So glad he got a nice prize amount!”

One individual commented that the “game is virtually impossible to win” and they might “have seen one or two people EVER win” it.

Another commenter said, “First time I ever seen someone win this game, it’s Uber difficult!”

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

Another commenter echoed those sentiments, claiming, “Its been a long time since I seen somebody win this game and $8000 A Real Nice Win.”

Some might call Time is Money a relatively new game. It debuted on the show in 2003 during the Bob Barker era.

In the game’s original version, contestants had 20 seconds rather than 10 to place the five items on their correct price platforms. If they were correct, they won a prize.

If incorrect, the host informed the contestant how many items they had placed incorrectly, and they received another 20 seconds to try again. They lost the game and prize if they were still wrong after that second attempt.

In, they’d lose the game and prize that updated version, contestants get to keep racing against the clock until that prize amount hits $0, giving them a chance at some sort of prize, even if they walk away with just $500.