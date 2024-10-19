The Price Is Right fans react to ‘heartbreaking’ season-first moment after ‘amazing’ win

The Price Is Right allows viewers to see impressive wins and disappointing losses within each episode.

That has led to it becoming one of the longtime fan-favorite game shows, airing weekdays after Let’s Make a Deal.

These game shows have found ways to deliver emotional moments in one-hour installments. They each returned with new episodes in September.

Recently, fans saw one contestant win a significant prize thanks to impressive guesswork on The Price Is Right.

However, that may have been overshadowed by a “heartbreaking” season-first moment later in the show.

Host Drew Carey witnessed these emotional outcomes on stage, celebrating the win and later trying to soften the pain of some tough losses.

Contestant helps mountain climber hang on to win her a trip

One iconic and popular game that has been a staple of The Price Is Right is Cliff Hangers. In the game, contestants try to guess the prices of several items, typically with each having a higher price than the previous.

With each guess, a cartoonish mountain climber, backed by yodeling music, might move up a mountain. How high he climbs is based on how close a contestant was with their guess of an item’s price.

The mountain climber will fall off the cliff if a contestant’s combined guesses are too far off.

In the October 16 episode, a contestant named Kathy had to give prices for a steam iron, a thermal convection boot dryer, and a 3-in-1 face and hair trimmer.

Her guess of $25 for the iron was on the money, so the mountain climber didn’t move. Her $36 guess on the boot warmer was only $2 off, so he barely moved.

On the trimmer, she guessed $43. That was also off, and the mountain climber began his ascent. However, Drew said he felt good about it. Ultimately, the climber only moved up about eight spots, winning Kathy a trip to London, England, to enjoy with family or a friend.

Kathy had Drew cracking up before she played Cliff Hangers. She said she was from Fresno, California, and Drew welcomed her to the “big city.”

“Thank you. It’s been rough,” she said, causing Drew to hunch over with laughter.

“This traffic is too much!” she said as Drew recovered from his laughing fit.

Her prize will give her another chance to travel, with the London trip worth over $12,000.

Season-first occurred during a later round on The Price Is Right

While Kathy’s game-winning moment delighted fans, there was also an unfortunate and seemingly rare occurrence later in the show.

The final round of each episode, the Showcase round, features two contestants, Kaylinda and Deamein, trying to win prize packages.

The contestant who bids closest to their prize package without overbidding wins. If they are within a close enough range, they can also leave the show with both Showcases.

However, that was not the case in the October 16 episode of The Price Is Right. Two of the episode’s previous on-stage contestants participated in the final round.

The first contestant’s bid of $34,000 was over by $299. The second contestant didn’t fare any better, with a disappointing overbid of $85.

Drew tossed the second price card in the air as everyone heard the losing sound effects. All the contestants could do was throw their arms and hands up in disappointment that nobody would leave with a sweet prize package.

The losing contestants hugged before Drew came over to apologize and shake their hands before ending the show without a big Showcase winner.

Fans reacted in the comments of The Price Is Right’s YouTube video to the contestants’ Cliff Hangers wins and Showcase losses.

“Way to go Kathy!” a commenter said regarding the show’s earlier winner.

Others called it “an amazing W” and said, “She knows her prices. Congrats!”

Another commenter mentioned this episode had the “first double overbid of the season by not by much” and called the contestant who overbid by $65 “more heartbreaking.”

“We Have A Double Overbid Today,” another commenter wrote, with an individual replying, “Very Heartbreaking.”

Based on their earlier winning bids in Contestant’s Row and on stage, the two Showcase participants will still leave with some sweet prizes.

Kaylinda won an outdoor portable fireplace to get on stage, then conquered the Swap Meet game to win a new computer, surfboards, a ping-pong table, and luxury accessories from Prada.

From Contestants’ Row, Deamien won a 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV with surround headphones, a leather remote holder, and a Roku streaming device. On stage, he won Cover Up to win a brand-new car.