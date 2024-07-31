The Price Is Right viewers call out ‘hard’ game that is ‘very rare’ for contestants to win

If some fans get their way with the show, The Price Is Right may have to change its lineup of games.

In recent weeks, some viewers have called one game “creepy” and previously suggested several games are “rigged.”

More recently, The Price Is Right viewers have indicated that one game is “hard” and contestants rarely win.

A recently shared Instagram clip featured host Drew Carey as he brought two contestants on stage to play the game Lucky Seven.

A mother and daughter appeared onstage during a special themed episode of The Price Is Right.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

If the contestants could conquer the pricing game, they’d receive a new car as their prize. However, it would require some great guesswork or serious price estimating skills.

Mother and daughter attempted to win Lucky Seven

In the video from The Price Is Right’s Instagram page, Drew explained that the mother-daughter team would start with the seven dollar bills he’d handed them.

They played for a car worth over $40,000, as the gameboard showed the first number in its price. The contestants had to guess each of the other numbers in the car’s price, but the farther they were from the number, the more dollar bills Drew would take.

Their objective was to end with at least one dollar bill at the end of the game so they could buy the car.

“You have four numbers to give me, six dollars to lose,” Drew explained.

After choosing four as the second number, the show revealed it as a three. The contestants lost one dollar bill.

They guessed six for the third number in the car’s price, but it was a four, so Drew took two dollar bills.

“Two numbers to go, three numbers to lose,” he told them.

Their next guess was a lucky seven, the exact fourth number in the car’s price, which led to screams and cheers of excitement.

Drew informed them they could be off by three numbers in the car price’s final digit. After consulting with the audience, the contestants made their guess.

“Five! Five!” one of them yelled as she held a hand up.

As The Price Is Right revealed the final number, it was a five, sending the contestants into a frenzy as they’d just won the $43,475 car.

Viewers called out Lucky Seven for ‘very rare’ wins

In the Instagram comment section, multiple fans of the game show reacted to the clip and the game.

One commenter indicated they’d watched the show for “50 plus years and it’s very rare for someone to win on Lucky 7” because it’s a “hard game.”

Another individual commented, “Game sux, worst car game ever,” while another said, “This game is so hard.”

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

Additional comments arrived, with one individual celebrating the win and saying the contestant “played that like a PRO.”

However, another fan blasted the game in their critical comment.

“Hope Lucky Seven or what I really like to called it UNLUCKY SEVEN needs to stop playing more often come Season 53 or it’s going to be the producers fault,” the individual commented.

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

The Price Is Right is currently airing reruns until the new season premieres.

Season 53 doesn’t have an official release date yet, but fans learned when The Price Is Right at Night will return.

According to online details, the primetime version of the game show will premiere on Monday, September 23, at 8/7c. However, some felt this might cause a viewing conflict due to its timeslot opposite Monday Night Football.