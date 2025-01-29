The Price Is Right viewers call out game show episode after contestant’s quick win on stage

The Price Is Right has rewarded many players with great prizes on its daytime and primetime shows.

The game show gives out fabulous trips, new cars, and significant cash prizes to contestants who can skillfully win pricing games.

One of those games is Now or Then, in which contestants must successfully identify whether each grocery item on the gameboard has a display price from today or a previous year.

In a recently aired episode, Drew Carey guided a contestant through the game, explaining that the objective was to get three pie wedges on the board lit up next to one another.

If the contestant could identify whether the various item prices were “now” or “then,” she would win a trip to Ireland.

Items for this particular game included some chocolate drink mix, Lifesavers gummies, a four-count pack of pitted olives, a bottle of instant bouillon cubes, a two-count box of puff pastry sheets, and eye drops.

A contestant moved through Now or Then with ease

During the recent installment of Now or Then, a contestant, Eloise, was tasked with choosing if the item had a price on display from 2015 or today. After consulting the audience, she started her game with the olives and correctly identified their price as “then.”

She moved on to the gummies, which had a price of $2.19 shown on the board. She again called it correctly as “then.”

It came down to the bouillon cubes for $4.69. After more audience consultation, she accurately said the price was “now.”

“$4.69 now? Yes. $13,000 trip to Ireland,” Drew told the contestant, who screamed and jumped before hugging him.

The contestant seemed amazed at the win, assisted by the audience, and gave Drew a second hug on stage.

Fans believe the game show needs more winners

According to some loyal viewers of the popular game show, the losses significantly outnumber the wins. After seeing the highlight clip, many commenters expressed their thoughts on the show.

“Wins have been hard to come by on The Price Is Right, but does it feel good to see Eloise ace the Now or Then pricing game and win a trip to Ireland,” one commenter wrote.

Another individual mentioned, “Now or then is the only one win but 5 games lost too bad.”

A commenter suggested, “today’s show just did not go well at all with Now or Then being the only game won.”

“I just hope that the rest of this week literally goes a billion times better and we literally see more than one show with more than 3 games won this week,” they wrote in the YouTube comments.

Price fans weigh in. Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

The Price Is Right episode aired on January 28 on CBS and featured Lucky Seven, Switch, 1/2 Off, Money Game, and Take Two, but none of these games featured winning contestants.

Fans are generally critical of the game show, often suggesting that a game is too hard to win or should be retired from the lineup.