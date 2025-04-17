The Price Is Right host Drew Carey reprimands contestant after big win

Drew Carey called out a contestant’s earlier remarks after a big win occurred on The Price Is Right.

Thankfully, the win was enough to help the contestant overcome any previous disappointment while on the show.

As TPIR host, Drew is always full of jokes, sometimes making playful jabs at his co-stars or contestants.

After a contestant finished playing the Dice Game, Drew landed one of those funny jabs.

The game involves a contestant trying to determine the last four digits of a new car’s price by rolling the dice.

Unless the number a contestant rolled matches that digit in the car’s price, the contestant must decide if the digit is “higher or lower” than the number they rolled.

A contestant wanted to play a specific game on TPIR

Over halfway into the show, a contestant had the closest bid for a large flatscreen television, and he rushed onto the stage to meet Drew.

Drew mentioned the t-shirt the contestant wore with “I Wanna Play Plinko” written on it.

“Ah, James, we’re not playing Plinko,” Drew said to model James O’Halloran.

“That’s OK. I’m just happy to be here,” the contestant responded.

“George, he says it’s OK that we’re not playing Plinko,” Drew told announcer George Gray.

“Unless you have it. That’d be great. I’ll take it,” the contestant said away from Drew’s microphone as the host chuckled.

George joined the fun and asked what the contestant would be okay playing for on The Price Is Right.

“I mean if you guys have Plinko, I’ll play it,” he replied, before George revealed he would instead play for a new car.

Drew called out the contestant’s previous remarks

The contestant seemed excited by the car reveal and willingly participated in the Dice Game rather than demanding Plinko.

During that game, he had some great rolls, including a six and a two, twice, making winning easier.

With two sixes and a matching two already in the car’s price on the gameboard, only one spot remained to reveal.

The contestant easily got that final digit right, having guessed higher than two for the final digit, which was a six. He excitedly rushed over to check out the new car and meet James.

“Better not complain we didn’t play Plinko. That’s all I gotta say,” Drew said from across the stage.

“I don’t wanna hear one word about, ‘Oh, I didn’t get to play Plinko, I just won a car,'” the host jokingly reprimanded, after the contestant’s earlier remarks.

In a spoiler alert, Plinko didn’t appear in that episode, which aired on Tuesday, April 15.

Still, Drew never knows what he might get from contestants on stage during the game show, but he and his co-stars always seem to have fun during those unique moments.