The Price Is Right host Drew Carey apologizes to contestant for making mistake during game

Drew Carey quickly recovered from a flub during The Price Is Right that could’ve crushed a contestant’s hopes.

Carey, 66, is coming up on 17 years as host of the popular game show, which features pricing games and sometimes even unique contestants.

That includes a The Price Is Right contestant fans called out on social media for “bullying” and “disgusting” behavior when she appeared on another TV show.

Viewers have also seen Carey get involved in kicking a game when it wouldn’t work correctly for a contestant.

More recently, viewers saw a clip where a man participated in a game with a brand-new car on the line.

Carey’s sudden mistake during the reveal of the game results came with an apology to the contestant and a quick recovery.

Drew Carey made a key mistake during a pricing game

During the popular Dice Game, a contestant, Joseph, attempted to roll a die to determine each number in the price of the car he was playing to win. Rolling a one or six is ideal in the game because it requires no guessing. The number is correct, lower than a six, or higher than a one.

His first two rolls resulted in a three and a two. The contestant consulted with audience members and selected “higher” for the numbers in the car’s price slots.

His third roll was six, and Carey automatically said it had to be “lower than a six,” so it was a “winner.”

The final roll of the die resulted in a two, and again, the contestant said he’d go “higher” for the final number in the car’s price. From there, Carey began to ask for the reveal of each number.

“Let’s start out with this one higher than a six, please,” he incorrectly announced since it’s supposed to be lower.

“Oh, sorry, lower than a six,” he quickly said, adding, “Haven’t had my coffee.”

“Lower than a six is a four,” he announced after the reveal of the number.

Carey recovered after his mistake, correctly asking for the reveal of other numbers.

Three of the numbers were correct, so it came down to the final number in the price of the car. The contestant had rolled two and chose “higher” for that number.

“Surely this wouldn’t be a one after all that, Joseph,” Carey said to dial up the suspense.

Thankfully for Joseph, the final number was higher, and he won that brand-new car despite the earlier mixup from Carey!

Viewers previously called out another Dice Game winner

While some viewers love seeing the Dice Game as part of The Price Is Right, others feel contestants might easily win using a strategy or even that the game is “rigged.”

Monsters and Critics reported that fans called out a previous winner for seemingly having a trick for rolling the die to get one or six each time.

The “EPIC dice game sweep” video below shows that the contestant rolled six, six, one, and six.

“You got a car!” Carey announced, adding, “That was insane. That was amazing.”

However, commenters reacted with some bringing up his technique. One commenter mentioned that “he started every roll with the six facing the wall” and called it “a smart move.”

Others claimed he had “dice at home that he rolls” for practice or called it “obviously rigged” somehow.

Despite those claims, The Price Is Right keeps going, with a recent Emmy nomination for the game show and a nomination at the 11th Annual American Reality TV Awards.

Meanwhile, fans await the return of new episodes of The Price Is Right, as it’s been on a summer break with only repeats airing.

An official premiere date for daytime episodes is unknown, but The Price Is Right at Night will return with a new episode on Monday, September 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.