The Price Is Right host Drew Carey is stunned by contestant: ‘You don’t see that every day’

Sometimes, Drew Carey can’t believe what he witnesses on stage during The Price Is Right games.

The game show host recently guided a contestant through the game Any Number, which offered the chance to win several prizes, including a brand-new car.

However, the contestant didn’t seem to need much help or many chances to get things right.

With Any Number, there are 10 numbers on the board and 10 empty spaces in the prices of three prizes.

For this contestant, those prizes were a Nissan, a smartphone, and a smaller cash prize.

Drew explained that he could choose numbers zero through nine from the board to fill in prices, and he would win whichever prize’s price he filled in first.

Drew was amazed as a contestant moved through the game

“Give me a number in the price of the car,” Drew Carey told the contestant, who chose nine.

“Let’s see a nine, please,” Drew said and yelled, “Yes!” when it lit up in the car’s price.

Next up, the contestant chose zero, which lit up the last digit in the Nissan’s price.

“Two more to go,” Drew told him as the contestant pumped his fists.

Six was the next pick, lighting up the second-to-last digit in the car’s price.

“Oh my goodness! Wow! Wow!” Drew exclaimed as the contestant had only selected numbers for the Nissan’s price.

“One more number, you got it,” the host told him, asking for “one more number.”

Eight was the final choice, with Drew asking to see an eight on the board for a “clean sweep” to win the car.

The contestant yelled to celebrate his win, and Drew went over, slapped hands with him, and hugged him.

“Whoa, buddy, that was great. Go get it,” he told the contestant,t who rushed over to his new Nissan.

“Well, you don’t see that every day, do ya?” Drew asked, placing a hand on his hip and looking at the camera.

“That was great,” the host said before sending it to break.

Fans celebrated contestant’s ‘rare’ feat with ‘clean sweep’

Drew wasn’t the only one amazed by the contestant’s impressive gameplay with Any Number. Many of the game show’s fans also dropped by the comment section to praise the win.

“That has to be a record,” one commenter said, while another commented, “PERFECTION! That hasn’t happened since November of 2018! Incredible.”

“CLEAN SWEEP VERY RARE IN THIS GAME SWEAT FREE!!!!!” another individual said.

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

Another commenter indicated they hadn’t seen someone achieve a clean sweep on this game for a long time.

Any Number debuted in September 1972 on The Price Is Right, making it one of the show’s longtime active games.

In previous installments, some cars were worth less than $10,000 years ago. The car’s price was only four digits during those last games, so the game show didn’t reveal the first digit to contestants.

This recent contestant seemed ready to win after receiving the first digit in his Nissan’s price, and the audience members have certainly become super sharp with their pricing knowledge.