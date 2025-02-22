The Price Is Right host Drew Carey and fans wowed by contestant’s rare win on difficult game

A contestant seemingly breezed through a game on The Price Is Right, stunning host Drew Carey and fans with his success.

The contestant recently played To The Penny, which debuted on the game show during Drew’s time as host.

It involves five products shown on a giant gameboard resembling a penny. A contestant has to determine which of the price options shown next to that product is its price.

Drew gives them five fake penny chips to use for the game. If a contestant chooses, they can trade in a penny to remove an incorrect price next to an item.

If a contestant is wrong about the price they select for a product, they can spend two pennies to return to the game.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

For the recent edition of the game, a man was trying to win $25,000 in cash by moving along the gameboard.

Drew was amazed by a contestant’s TPIR win

The first item on the giant penny gameboard to win $1,500 has two price options beside it. The $3,000 section has three pennies, while the $6,000 section has four price options.

In addition, the fourth product has five penny price options to win $12,000, and the final product has six potential price options to win $25,000.

Announcer George Gray gave some information about the five items on the board: a can of coconut water, a five-ounce samosa wrap, 60 Garlique supplement capsules, 7.5 ounces of Vaseline petroleum jelly, and a pint of organic heavy whipping cream.

With only two options for the coconut water, the contestant looked to the audience and told Drew Carey it was $1.39. He was correct and won $1,500.

On the second product, the samosa wrap, he correctly chose $4.49 without using any pennies.

“He’s doing great. He’s got all five pennies left,” Drew announced.

The trend continued for the third item, as he correctly told the host $12.99 for the Garlique supplement without using any pennies.

“Yes!” Drew shouted, holding out his hands, looking at the audience and seeming surprised.

“Amazing,” he said before moving on to the fourth product.

Drew reminded him he could use pennies to eliminate some of the wrong answers on the petroleum jelly, but he still went for it.

His $5.99 guess was on the money as he continued saving his pennies. That worked out perfectly, as he used all of them on the fifth and final item to eliminate all the wrong answers and won $25,000.

“Let’s give him $25,000,” Drew said as the bells and alarms began sounding.

“Look at that! That was amazing!” Drew said as she shook the celebrating contestant’s hand.

Fans also celebrated the rarely-seen win

To The Penny debuted in 2021, fourteen years after Drew took over as The Price Is Right host. In the comment section, fans reacted to seeing the game and the contestant getting a win on it.

One YouTube commenter said the contestant “played to the penny PERFECTLY.”

Another claimed there hadn’t been a winner in the game since 2022 and asked, “Can you believe it?!”

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

“This is awesome! ‘To The Penny’ is a hard game, and the most money anyone has ever won is $6,000. But kudos to Dennis for winning the $25,000 jackpot. Well played!” someone commented.

Another commenter said, “Never before have I seen a To the penny perfection at all, but that was amazing.”

Some consider To The Penny, a successor to the retired game Penny Ante. It appeared on the game from 1979 to 2001 and required contestants to have at least one penny left over by the end of the game.