The Price Is Right fans slam game show for ‘nasty work’ with contestant’s ‘loss’

The Price Is Right received backlash from fans after sharing a game show highlight that many felt was unnecessary to present.

While contestants often win some sweet prizes on stage, there are also disappointing times when they leave without the significant prize they were trying to win.

During a recent episode, host Drew Carey explained the game Any Number to a contestant who’d won his way onto the stage from Contestants’ Row.

By playing the game, the man could win three prizes: money, a smart television, and a new car.

The top prize was the car, followed by the smart TV or some money from the piggy bank.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the game, contestants can win a new car by correctly picking the four numbers missing from its five-digit price.

Drew joked about the contestant’s prize on TPIR

Drew presented the Any Number gameboard, revealing that the first number in the car’s price was two. Four numbers were missing after that.

In addition, the smart TV and piggy bank each had three missing digits. The contestant could choose from zero through nine on the top of the board to try to get the price of the car.

He would win that prize if he filled in the TV or piggy bank’s digits before the car’s digits. In the case of the piggy bank, it was less than $10.

His first digit went to the piggy bank, and Drew joked that he could buy a sandwich with that money.

After that, the contestant had better picks and ended up with one missing digit in each prize’s price.

Unfortunately, the final number he chose went to the piggy bank, and production played the sad horn sound effect for a lost game. While the contestant didn’t lose entirely, he won just $9.25 instead of a new car or TV.

“The good news is nine dollars is the most you can win in the piggy bank, so that’s something,” Drew told him as he put a hand on his shoulder.

“Enjoy your double burger,” the host said, throwing his hands up.

Drew also mentioned that the contestant won a shuffleboard since he had the closest bid from the Contestants’ Row. Following his Any Number piggy bank prize, he would also get to spin the wheel in the Showcase Showdown, and possibly go to bid on a prize package at the end of the show.

Fans slammed TPIR for spotlighting the Any Number highlight

In the comment section on the show’s video, multiple fans took issue with The Price Is Right for presenting the disappointing highlight clip on YouTube.

“Showcasing a loss on the YouTube channel is nasty work lol,” one commenter wrote.

Another posted, “Ignored dumb Drew’s joke about buying a stupid burger at a fast food restaurant.”

“What the (BLEEP) Price is Right? Stop showing a losing pricing game in an episode like that,” the commenter wrote before adding, “Drew Carey is ruining the show.”

“Well, today’s show just didn’t go well with Side by Side being the only game won. All-in-all, in the end, let’s hope that tomorrow’s all cash show literally goes a billion times better and we literally see more than 3 games won,” another individual posted in the comments.

Fans of the show have some thoughts. Pic credit: @ThePriceIsRight/YouTube

The Price Is Right has featured other non-winning moments on social media to engage fans through content. Based on the reactions to this clip, some fans feel that TPIR showing contestants’ losing moments on social media is a bit too much.