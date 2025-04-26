Drew Carey reveals change to The Price Is Right game as fans react

Some viewers may have been recently surprised to see a popular game on The Price Is Right experience a change.

The decades-old game show, now hosted by Drew Carey, featured a contestant getting on stage to play Spelling Bee.

Often featured on The Price Is Right, the Spelling Bee involves choosing numbered cards from the gameboard. The back of each card usually has a letter, and contestants need to spell the word “CAR” to win.

Some cards feature the whole word on the back, resulting in an instant win.

A contestant begins with two cards automatically and can win additional cards through a pricing game.

Announcer George Gray describes three items. If the contestant can determine the price of an item within $10, they win another card.

Contestant played Spelling Bee with a change

After the contestant initially met Drew on stage, George shared that he could win $25,000.

However, Drew shared that the contestant would play Spelling Bee for the money.

“Usually we play this game for a car, but today we’re playing it for $25,000,” he told the contestant.

“Instead of spelling car, you have to spell the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” Drew joked, before informing the contestant he needed to spell out “WIN.”

The game included 11 cards with “W” on the back, 11 cards with “I,” and 6 with “N.” There were also two “WIN” cards on the gameboard.

Impressively, the contestant on stage, who indicated he was an engineer, correctly guessed that the price of the first item was $50.

Due to getting it exactly right, he won all three prizes and three cards from the board.

The contestant’s five cards each had $1,000 on the front, and Drew offered him $5,000 to walk away.

“Oh no, we’re going for it,” the man said, adding, “We came to play!”

Drew began revealing cards one by one. After each reveal, the amount of money to walk away dropped.

After the first two were “I” cards, the contestant refused Drew’s $3,000 and wanted to continue.

“One of them says win,” the man told Drew, and his instincts were right.

The next card Drew turned over had “WIN” printed on the back, so the contestant celebrated an “unbelievable” $25,000 win.

Fans reacted to TPIR changing the game

Fans took to the YouTube comment section, and more than a few mentioned the game’s change.

“Wow, Brent won $25,000 from Spelling Bee, even though they usually play it for a car! Nice change of pace!” a commenter wrote.

Another called Spelling Bee a “notoriously hard” game on The Price Is Right.

“So Spelling Bee is a cash game now not a car game?” another commenter wrote.

“1st time this game is not for a car but it’s for cash,” a fan wrote.

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

The Price Is Right episode aired on Friday, April 25, and featured an announcement from Drew at the start of the show.

“So Friday is payday. We’re giving away cash this show. All show long,” he shared.

Other games during the episode included Pick-A-Pair, Hi Lo, and Vend-O-Price.

The special-themed episode of the game show still included the Showcase round at the end, where contestants bid on separate prize packages that included vacations, vehicles, and more.