The Price Is Right contestant ‘flips out’ near Drew Carey

A contestant on The Price Is Right surprised Drew Carey when she “flipped out” near him during an on-stage moment.

Drew has previously noted that some contestants show up drunk or even on drugs to the game show.

However, other contestants might experience an energetic high from their emotions while trying to win big prizes.

Fans have also noted that sometimes contestants get carried away with trying to hug Drew or celebrate during their on-stage moments.

On a recent episode, a contestant attempted to win three prizes, including a range, a kayak, and a karaoke machine.

Her post-game reaction caught Drew off guard due to the surprising nature of her activity on stage.

Drew told The Price Is Right viewers he can’t show this on camera

In a highlight clip of the moment, the contestant is playing One Wrong Price, where she had to determine which of the three prizes displayed the wrong price.

She chose the karaoke machine with a $1800 price on display. Drew told James O’Halloran to reveal its actual price.

After a pause, James revealed the actual price beneath it was $793, giving the contestant a big win.

“Yes!” Drew announced, as the contestant stepped to the side.

Out of nowhere, she did a series of backhandsprings on stage. After she finished with the impressive moves, she let out a loud yell, clenched her fists to celebrate, and rushed over to give a double high-five to Drew.

From there, she ran over to celebrate with James and Manuela Arbelaez, eventually dancing between the two models with her prizes.

“Wow! Where’d that come from?” Drew asked after he witnessed her flipping.

“I’m gonna do a couple flips myself. Fortunately, because contractually I’m not allowed to show it to you on camera, but as soon as we go to commercial, I’ll be backflipping,” he told viewers.

What did TPIR fans think about the contestant’s celebration?

Due to his age and potential health issues, Drew was merely joking around with viewers and the audience about performing “flips.” However, the contestant’s on-stage energy surprised and delighted many fans.

One commenter corrected Drew and TPIR that the woman’s on-stage moves were “back handsprings” and were “still impressive on that hard floor.”

“That’s so me… I’m like put me on stage, you will never forget me,” a commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

“I love her energy well deserved enjoy!!” a commenter said, while another wrote, “Guess your not going to flip hey Drew?”

That contestant’s celebratory moves didn’t end there. Later in the show, she had another highlight moment, and Drew seemingly protected himself from injury.

Drew previously told TV Insider that contestants might show up drunk or high, leading to some wild moments on stage.

However, that contestant seemingly had a lot of energy and skills, landing those impressive backhandsprings from her excitement of winning three prizes!