The Price Is Right fans call out contestant’s ‘botched’ moment after Drew Carey tried to help

A contestant’s “botched” moment during her time on The Price Is Right caught the attention of fans.

After host Drew Carey welcomed the excited contestant to the stage, she admitted she didn’t know how she felt then.

“Wake up, Lindsey, it’s time for school,” he joked back.

From there, George Gray announced her prizes, and model Alexis Gaube presented them, including a utility wagon and new tennis and golf gear.

That wasn’t all, as George announced it was time to “blow [her] mind” and announced a brand new Nissa Versa SR.

To win, she participated in what Drew referred to as “probably the greatest game in Price Is Right history” since he helped bring Rat Race to the show.

Contestant had an early mistake on Rat Race

Drew explained that five fake rats were on the race track, each of which was a different color.

For the race, a contestant can win up to three rats. To win a rat, they must correctly estimate the price of different grocery items within a specific price range.

George announced the first item was four ounces of horseradish, as the camera showed a small jar of Beaver Extra Hot Horseradish.

Drew told the contestant she needed to estimate the price within a dollar of its actual cost. She seemed confused as she looked to the audience for suggestions before saying “50.”

“$50?” Drew asked, seeming surprised, as the contestant looked to the audience again.

She settled on $15, which also surprised Drew. Model Alexis Gaube flipped the Rat Race card around, revealing an actual price of $4.99.

“I think they were saying $5,” he informed her after the incorrect buzzer went off.

The first item in the Rat Race game is typically an item that costs less than $10.

“That’s OK. I know people get nervous. No problem,” Drew said.

The next item was a cat bed with a scratching post, and she needed to get the price within $10 of its actual cost.

She did much better this time. Based on audience feedback, she said, “35.” The actual price was $36.

“See how easy this is?” Drew asked and told her to pick a rat.

She looked at the audience again and chose the green rat before moving to the final item she needed to price.

It was a mini-projector, and Drew explained she needed to guess the price within $100 of its actual cost.

She chose $150, but it was $200, so she had to choose a second rat for the race.

With a green and a blue rat in the race, the blue rat raced ahead of the group, winning her the brand-new car. The contestant rushed across the stage to check out the new vehicle and hugged Alexis during her excited celebration.

Fans reacted to the contestant’s surprising early guess on TPIR

The highlight moment arrived on The Price Is Right’s YouTube channel, and fans celebrated the win and responded with feedback. Several called out the contestant’s first price guess during Rat Race.

“$15? That was by itself a dumb guess!” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Drew tried to help her, and she still gave an insane answer. $15.00 for that horseradish.”

“$15 for horseradish?” a commenter asked with a crying laughing emoji.

Another commenter wrote, “I was very worried after she botched that first item. Thank goodness she bounced back and won big!”

Pic credit: @ThePriceIsRight/YouTube

One commenter suggested that the contestant “was extremely nervous bc of how young she is” and praised her for winning a car.

While the audience generally shouts helpful suggestions, it can sometimes be overwhelming for contestants to receive so much information during high-pressure moments.

Based on the clip, the contestant seemed to misunderstand what audience members were yelling.

However, she overcame that early issue and won herself the car and the utility cart, as her two rats finished in first and third place.