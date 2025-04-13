The Price Is Right contestant yells at audience members to ‘Come on down’ after game ends

A contestant on The Price Is Right celebrated enthusiastically, even inviting others to join her on the stage during the show.

After announcer George Gray revealed she could win a new car, host Drew Carey presented the contestant with the game That’s Too Much.

The game board features 10 spots marked by “$$$” and the contestant tries to stop the game when the price revealed on the game board is higher than the actual price of the car.

“I’m looking for the one number on this board that is just over the price of the Mazda CX-30,” Drew told her.

After Drew explained it, the contestant, Celida, seemed overwhelmed with trying to win the game.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Contestants typically look to audience members for guidance, which is how Celida played.

A contestant used the game show’s catchphrase after That’s Too Much

Things got exciting during a recent episode of The Price Is Right when a new contestant took the spotlight.

After each price amount that Drew revealed on the gameboard, Celida looked out to the audience members and then told Drew, “More.”

He started with $25,226, then $26,448, and she continued with the game. Next was $27,712, and she told him to keep going.

With $29,084 revealed, she sought audience guidance. Many said it was higher, while a few suggested it was too high.

At $30,709, she received more audience feedback and told Drew, “More.”

“More,” the host said, seeming surprised by that.

“That’s what they’re saying,” she replied.

At $31,712, she finally told Drew, “That’s too much” to stop the game there.

He asked model Amber Lancaster to reveal the price on display with the Mazda CRX 30.

Amber flipped the card she was holding to reveal $31,450 for the price of the car.

“Yes! You got it!” Drew informed the contestant as she screamed excitedly.

After rushing around, screaming, and jumping, she turned and hugged Drew, then went over to the new car.

Once she reached the new car, she started getting into the driver’s seat.

“Come on down! Come on down!” she yelled, standing on part of the car’s interior and holding part of the door.

While yelling the phrase, she gestured with her hands at some audience members to join her on stage. Amber seemed amused by the celebration.

She finally entered the car and sat behind the wheel, celebrating her big win.

“I don’t believe this!” she yelled after screaming a bit more.

‘Come on down!’ became an iconic game show phrase

The phrase ‘Come on down!’ officially started with The Price Is Right in 1976. At the time, announcer Johnny Olson’s delivery helped it catch on and gain popularity.

That phrase has remained a trademark for the game show through its current iteration. Announcers Rod Roddy and George Gray have carried on the tradition.

However, the phrase is used at the start and throughout the show as the announcer calls new contestants down to Contestants’ Row.

A funny highlight featured the late Bob Barker, the late Olson, and a contestant told to “Come on down!” several times.

Typically, family members or friends from the audience can join contestants on stage, but that happens after the Showcase at the show’s end on TV.

During the recent contestant’s excitement, she may have thought her friends or family could come down to the stage to celebrate the win, like viewers often see for the Showcase winners.