The Price Is Right contestant does unique dance near Drew Carey after big win

A contestant’s excitement about his victory on The Price Is Right resulted in him performing a rarely seen dance move on stage that originated decades ago.

The recent episode of the popular game show featured host Drew Carey greeting everyone and revealing it was announcer George Gray’s birthday.

Contestants then bid on a package featuring one pair of AirPods Max headphones and two pairs of AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.

The last contestant, Chad, placed the closest winning bid, $900, and celebrated as he rushed to the stage.

Once he’d met Drew, he got to play Grand Game for a chance to win $10,000 cash.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

For the game, he had a target price of $7 and needed to choose four products out of six that cost under that price.

A contestant had a unique celebratory dance on TPIR

With six grocery items on the game, Chad needed to choose four under $7 each.

The six items were lozenges, bratwursts, energy drink mix packets, a bottle of shampoo and conditioner, carrot cake mix, and a pack of bandages.

Chad got off to a good start, choosing the shampoo to boost his prize to $10.

He followed with the carrot cake based on audience suggestions, pushing his prize to $100.

Next, he mulled over what to choose and decided on the brats, which cost $5.49.

Chad had a $1,000 prize and could have walked away but looked to people in the audience.

“We gotta go for it,” he told Drew and chose the lozenges.

That was good for the $10,000 win, as the show’s alarms and ringing bell sounded. Chad quickly dropped to the stage and did the worm before popping back up and shaking hands with Drew.

“That’s the way to start the show! Nice job, bro,” Drew said as he high-fived him.

“This man had been saving that celebration,” The Price Is Right captioned an Instagram video of Chad’s exciting win and dance.

Fans enjoyed seeing the unique move on TPIR

Several fans expressed their amusement and excitement over seeing the contestant’s unique move to celebrate his win.

“hahahhah he hits the ground and does the worm that was smooth,” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “That move he did at the end, ” including several crying laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

The worm is a dance move believed to have started in the 1970s and became popular in the 1980s funk period. It’s still associated with breakdancing.

Other terms for the dance include the centipede, the dolphin, and the caterpillar.

Wrestling fans may be familiar with the move, as various professional wrestlers, including WWE’s Maxine Dupri and former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (below), did the worm in the ring before a big move.

Viewers have seen all sorts of wild celebrations on The Price Is Right, including contestants rolling on the stage and even bear-hugging Drew or the models, but the worm doesn’t appear too often!