The Morning Show returns for Seasons 3 and 4 with major cast changes in store

The Morning Show is making a comeback!

Season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama premiered on September 17, 2021, and since then, fans have been waiting for more content.

The series was renewed for Season 3 last year, and based on Seasons 1 and 2, it is likely that Season 3 will return sometime this fall.

However, Apple renewed the series for Season 4 on May 1, even though Season 3 hasn’t even aired.

Season 3 will see drastic changes, including new cast members and storylines.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s who’s joining the crew for the upcoming season.

New cast members to join The Morning Show Season 3

Many of the original cast is returning to the series, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reprising their roles as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively, along with Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Julianna Margulies, Karen Pittman, and Greta Lee all returning.

However, while much of the classic cast will be returning, there are several new faces to be on the lookout for when Season 3 airs.

Notably, Jon Hamm will play corporate bigwig Paul Marks. Natalie Morales is joining as Kate Danton, and Stephen Fry is coming on as Leonard Cromwell, with Kate and Leonard being intertwined with Paul Marks.

The newsroom is getting new faces as well as Nicole Beharie will join as news anchor Christina Hunter and Marcia Gay Harden will come back as journalist Maggie Brener.

With many new and returning faces, it certainly seems like Season 3 will be jam-packed with storylines.

What we know about The Morning Show Season 3

For the most part, everyone involved in Season 3 has been quiet about what’s to come, but we’ve gotten a couple of hints: There will be romance, and it will take place after the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it’s not been officially confirmed yet, it seems likely that Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Paul (Jon Hamm) will develop a romance on screen, but with so many new characters, there’s room for a lot of romantic arcs.

Plus, the events of Season 2 still need to be discussed as fans want to know where Cory and Bradley stand and want to find out what happens between Bradley and her brother.

For now, the cast is excitedly waiting for fans to be able to watch their hard work when Season 3 airs (hopefully later this year).

The Morning Show Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed via Apple TV.