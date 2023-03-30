Actress Jennifer Aniston continues to wow her fans with her beauty, incredible physique, and impeccable style.

Jennifer has appeared on the small screen as well as the big screen, launching to fame in the ’90s, playing her iconic role as Rachel Green on Friends.

The 54-year-old stunner has also graced the cover of countless magazines, becoming a pioneer in the beauty and fashion world with her famous locks and age-defying beauty.

For her latest red carpet appearance, Jennifer brought her timeless charm and elegance to promote her new Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2.

Jennifer arrived at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, looking ravishing in a partially see-through minidress by Atelier Versace.

The beautiful blonde upped her va-va-voom factor in the sheer number featuring illusion embroidery, creating a transparent facade.

Jennifer’s dress featured ornate silver detailing in a crisscross pattern that highlighted her jaw-dropping figure. The stitching on the dress included clear and black beads strung across the silver, gray, and black fabric.

Jennifer paired her dress with strappy black heels with a metallic sheen, silver drop earrings, and a chunky silver ring on one finger.

Jennifer rocked a Versace minidress as she posed at the Regency Village Theatre for the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery 2 in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

As usual, Jennifer’s hair was perfection, with blonde face-framing highlights. She wore it down and straight in a center part, and its layered length grazed her shoulders.

Jennifer’s makeup accentuated her electric blue eyes, with simple yet stunning shades of silver and pink to complement her ensemble.

Over on Instagram, Jennifer shared some video footage of herself at home before heading to the red carpet event. Her Versace dress was hung on the balcony before she got dressed, showing off its gorgeous shimmery detailing.

Jennifer’s canine friends joined her on the balcony as she posed for some photos, and she waved to the camera as she got in her car to head over to the Regency Village Theatre.

She was sure to tag the creative team responsible for her elegant look, including her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan, makeup artist Angela Levin, and stylist Ryan Hastings.

Jennifer captioned her Reel, “Thank you to my incredible team @mrchrismcmillan, @angelalevinmakeup and #ryanhastings for such a fun MM2 press tour! 🤓❤️😘 #MurderMystery2 coming to a streaming service (aka @Netflix) near you! 🇫🇷🪓🧑🏼‍🎨🏖️.”

Jennifer’s fans and followers are in love with her Versace ensemble

More than 1.8 million fans and followers liked Jennifer’s post, and thousands of them flocked to the comments section to gush over her look. Several of Jennifer’s fellow actresses were among those who showed her some love.

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “Could you be prettier, this is crazy❤️,”‘ while Ashley Benson left a heart-eyed emoji. English TV star and model Lisa Snowdon called Jennifer a “Total babe ❤️.”

Jennifer’s fans and followers gushed over her red-carpet look. Pic credit: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer founded her haircare line LolaVie in 2021

In addition to her success as an actress, Jennifer has also been an inspiration to women for decades with her enviable, shiny hair. Jennifer founded her haircare line, LolaVie, in 2021.

LolaVie is an award-winning haircare line including shampoo, conditioner, detangler, and hair oil. Jennifer’s products are affordable, too, ranging in price from $15 to $32.

Jennifer describes her brand’s haircare products as “effective, smart, and unfussy – ones that solve real problems without the fluff.”

They’re also eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and naturally derived with plant-based ingredients. Jennifer’s haircare line products can be purchased exclusively at LolaVie.com.