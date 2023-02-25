Actress Reese Witherspoon brought class and sophistication to the premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six.

Draped in Schiaparelli for the event, Reese looked elegant as she showed her support for the Amazon Prime Video series, which debuts on March 3.

Reese put a sexy touch on her LBD by the Italian designer and proved that less is more.

The Academy Award-winning actress looked amazing in the fitted, black wool number featuring padded bone inserts made of velvet and which was adorned with gold buttons.

Reese’s dress had a sweetheart neckline and hit just below her knees, showcasing her shapely legs and baring a tasteful amount of skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Reese paired the dress — which pays homage to Elsa Schiaparelli’s infamous Skeleton dress — with simple black heels for a monochromatic style.

Reese Witherspoon is stylish and sophisticated in Schiaparelli

The blonde beauty went easy on the accessories, opting only for a pair of dainty drop earrings and a few chunky gold rings. Reese wore her hair in a deep side part and secured it in a low ponytail to keep in line with her refined and minimalist vibe.

Reese Witherspoon rocked a Schiaparelli dress and Reza jewelry at the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six Season 1. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Reese’s makeup was simple and classic, with black eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a light pink lip gloss on her lips.

The 46-year-old mom of three shared some more of her look on her Instagram feed. Reese posed and chatted it up with the cast, exuding her bubbly personality as she walked the black carpet.

Reese captioned her Instagram share, “@daisyjonesandthesix has been years in the making and trust me when I say, it is pure magic 💫💫💫.”

“Absolutely loved seeing this cast and creative team SHINE at the premiere last night and I cannot wait for all of you to be able to watch March 3, only on @primevideo!!!” she added.

Reese stays red-carpet ready with yoga, running, and lifting weights

Reese always looks stunning when making appearances, and she’s managed to look incredible for decades as an A-list Hollywood actress.

One way Reese takes care of herself is through exercise. She engages in yoga, as seen in her Instagram post below, to stay strong and flexible.

Her trainer, celebrity yoga instructor Kirschen Katz, says Reese also enjoys running as part of her workout routine as well as upper-body weight-lifting. As an avid runner, Reese is able to complete a three to five-mile run, keeping her legs toned and also helping to clear her mind.

“We do biceps, we do triceps, we do three or four different shoulder movements,” Kirschen said of her and Reese’s weight-lifting routine, which she says helps “expose those beautiful muscles in the arms and shoulders.”

Reese also incorporates breathwork into her fitness regimen. By slowly inhaling and exhaling, Reese is able to help calm her brain, which comes in handy before walking the carpet at awards shows.