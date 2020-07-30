The Last Kingdom Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Last Kingdom is returning to Netflix for Season 5.

Netflix’s hit historical fiction drama series following the Saxon noble Uhtred of Bebbanburg is based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling historical novel series, The Saxon Stories.

The first book of Cornwell’s series, after which Netflix’s drama series is named, was published in 2004.

The first eight-episode season of The Last Kingdom debuted to a favorable reception by critics and fans on BBC America and BBC Two in October 2015.

The second eight-episode season of the series premiered on BBC Two in March 2017.

The series moved to Netflix for a ten-episode third season that premiered on the streaming platform in November 2018.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 dropped on Netflix in April 2020, nearly one and a half years after Season 3.

Fans are eager to find out what is next for Uhtred after Season 4 ended with King Edward being forced to negotiate with Sigtryggr in the aftermath of his failed attempt to take Winchester by siege.

We have the answers to every question you’ve been asking about The Last Kingdom Season 5, including release date, cast updates, and plot.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of The Last Kingdom?

Netflix announced the renewal of The Last Kingdom for Season 5 on July 7, 2020.

Alexander Dreymon (who plays Uhtred) and other members of the cast of The Last Kingdom celebrated the announcement with a video uploaded on July 7 to the official YouTube channel of The Last Kingdom.

The video shows Dreymon in a video call with fellow series cast members.

Dreymon shares the news of the renewal of the series with the cast, and everyone is excited.

“Thank Netflix and our fans for that,” Dreymon tells his colleagues.

Release date latest: When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 likely to come out?

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed the release date for The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Based on the fact The Last Kingdom traditionally had one and a half years between seasons, fans are hoping The Last Kingdom Season 5 will premiere in the fall or winter of 2021.

However, the disruption of the TV industry’s production cycle and programming schedule due to the global health crisis caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is creating uncertainty about the expected release date for the upcoming season.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 cast updates

Netflix has not officially announced the cast for The Last Kingdom Season 5. However, fans have been looking for clues based on the cast members present in the video call, during which Dreymon shared the good news of the renewal of the series for Season 5.

The main cast members who appeared in the video call include Stefanie Martini (Eadith), Magnus Bruun (Cnut), and Ruby Hartley (Stiorra).

Despite his presence in the video call, Magnus Bruun likely won’t return to the show since his character died in Season 4.

Beocca also died in Season 4, so Ian Hart, who plays the character, is not returning for season 5.

Other actors who won’t return to reprise their roles after their characters died in the last season include Toby Regbo (Aethelred) and Adrian Bouchet (Steapa).

Fans will have to wait to see whether Eliza Butterworth’s character, Lady Aelswith, recovers after Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller) poisoned her.

Martha Hillier wrote the series, executive produced Gareth Neame, Jessica Pope, and Nigel Marchant.

What is The Last Kingdom about?

The Last Kingdom is a historical fiction drama that follows the Saxon noble, Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon).

Based on The Saxon Stories novel series by Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom is set in 9th and 10th century England. The Vikings have conquered most of England, leaving the Kingdom of Wessex under King Alfred the Great (David Dawson) — the only independent Saxon territory.

Although raised by the Viking invaders, Uhtred allied himself with King Alfred, who is fighting the Viking invaders to reunite England under Saxon rule.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 plot

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be based on books nine and ten of Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories, titled The Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer, respectively.

Uhtred is saddled with the responsibly of training King Edward’s son, Aethelstan, to be a warrior.

Uhtred also continues his struggle to fight off contenders and take back Bebbanburg. But he will realize that his mission and destiny tie into the future of the whole of England. To achieve his goal, he will have to “face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss.”

This suggests that Uhtred will suffer tragic personal loss in the upcoming season.

Executive producer Marchant also hinted in a recent chat with RadioTimes.com that despite personal setbacks for Uhtred, Season 5 could see breakthroughs for the Christian Saxons in the struggle against the invading pagan Vikings.

“I think we want to tell the story of these separate kingdoms coming together and how that union happens. Also, does Uhtred get back to Bebbanburg? Does he get his dream? Does he find his legacy? And what’s his involvement in bringing these kingdoms together?”

In Season 5, fans will get answers to several questions, including what happens to Lady Aelswith, who appeared in grave danger after Aethelhelm poisoned her.