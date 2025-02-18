The journey to a Dead Boy Detectives fan billboard

The journey to placing a Dead Boy Detectives fan billboard next to the Netflix office in Los Angeles, CA, was a long one, but fans were determined to make it happen.



I call it a journey because it was quite a path from a group of fans creating a Discord server to fundraising and commissioning two Dead Boy Detectives billboards in downtown LA. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

Dead Boy Detectives is a show about two teen (dead) boys who create a detective agency to solve the dilemmas of wayward spirits on Earth while dodging death in the process.

Despite garnering rave reviews and a dedicated fanbase, it was canceled by Netflix in August 2024.

That’s when the DBDA community got to work.

After consulting with Outfront Media and opening a GoFundMe to raise the necessary funds, this dedicated group of fans established their first Save Dead Boy Detectives billboard in Los Angeles, near the Netflix HQ building. For strategic reasons, of course.

The Save Dead Boy Detectives billboard outside Netflix HQ in LA. Pic credit: Sarah Thomas

Adding to the experience, the lovely Ruth Connell, who plays the Night Nurse in Dead Boy Detectives, was kind enough to visit the first billboard in person. Fans of Supernatural may also know her as the witch Rowena.

Pic credit: Dead Boy Detective Agency/Bluesky

The excitement was palpable as the billboard was made real through pictures taken by those who walked by and by one of the show’s stars.

Pic credit: Dead Boy Detective Agency/Bluesky

As a thank you for the billboard efforts, Jayden Revri (Charles) and George Rexstrew (Edwin) collaborated on a week of joint Cameos for Dead Boy Detective fans. The overwhelming fan enthusiasm catapulted them to the number one most-requested talent on the platform.

Pic credit: Dead Boy Detective Agency/Bluesky

One of the most surprising aspects of being part of this fandom is how much kindness and support the cast shows for the love and enthusiasm of the fans. I can’t speak for everyone, but I’ll never forget how many smiles were shared among the fandom thanks to the Cameos these boys did publicly and privately.

All of that was a lovely experience, but thankfully, it didn’t end there.

The GoFundMe was reopened to raise funds for a second run of the billboard, as fans had made it clear that they were ready to do what they could to support the show and make as much noise as possible. Those who dearly loved (and love) these characters continue to fight for the continuation of the wonderful story we were graced with in the first (and currently only) season.

The kindness of the DBDA community allowed for enough money to be raised for a second billboard run just in time for some other cast members to drop by and visit.

Pic credit: Dead Boy Detective Agency/Bluesky

Truthfully, it was like the gift that kept giving to see the cast members visit and post photos with the Save Dead Boy Detectives billboard. On the off chance that any of them read this, thank you to all of you for taking the time to visit, take photos, and post them on your socials.

I can’t say for certain where it will go from here, but I do believe in the DBDA community and the fighting spirit they’ve shown over the past six months. So, let’s keep posting, writing, making fan art, and streaming Dead Boy Detectives.

We got this!