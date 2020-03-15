Supernatural halts production over coronavirus concerns

The CW’s Supernatural has joined the ranks of television productions shut down amid concerns over the coronavirus, halting filming on the series’ last few episodes.

While the decision, made on Friday, was undoubtedly the right move for the health and safety of the show’s cast and crew, this does potentially postpone the last episodes of Supernatural’s fifteenth and final season.

The delay in Supernatural’s production could also postpone production on The CW’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot. Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki is set to star in the Walker reboot, which is planning to film directly after the Supernatural filming wraps.

Supernatural delayed due to coronavirus concerns

Supernatural, which just switched to air on Mondays, returns to screens March 16. The show’s series finale was set to air on May 18. There is no word yet about whether the delay in production affects that date or if the finale will have to be pushed back. It likely depends on how long production is postponed.

Supernatural joins several other shows across networks that have halted production due to health concerns. The CW alone has also halted filming on shows The 100, Batwoman, Dynasty, Charmed, The Flash, Nancy Drew, Supergirl, and Riverdale.

This year has been a big one for Supernatural, not only going into it’s the fifteenth season – which makes it American television’s longest-running science fiction TV show – but marking the series’ final season. Considering the legendary status of the series and its dedicated fanbase, the potential delay on the series finale is a big move.

What is happening in season 15 of Supernatural? The Winchesters vs. God

During season 15 of Supernatural, viewers saw the Winchesters and friends fight against the wrath of God as they discover that their entire lives have been a product of his influence. Sam and Dean have merely been characters on a cosmic television show of God’s design. They no longer know what has been done by their own free will and what has been God controlling them.

Now they realize that God is getting sick of their defiance and has an end planned for them. There have been dozens of Earths with dozens of versions of Sam and Dean for God to control, and the ending has always been one brother killing the other. This Sam and Dean are determined to be the exception.

Supernatural returns Monday along with Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), who finds herself in deadly need of the Winchesters’ help. On top of an extraordinary rescue effort, Death/Billie (Lisa Berry) visits the boys to reveal her plan to use the resurrected Jack (Alexander Calvert) to defeat God.

Supernatural airs on Mondays at 8/7 C on The CW.