Supernatural switches days — Here’s when The CW hit returns in 2020

The latest Supernatural promo for season 15 episode 12 “Galaxy Brain” doesn’t tell us much, except that the series is moving to Mondays and won’t return for new episodes until March. That’s really the main idea of the promo and they definitely don’t bury the lead.

A lot of Supernatural sneak peek is dedicated to that thing where they pull character quotes that sound like positive reactions, confusion, and encouragement to watch regarding the schedule change. Sam comments, “Feels like I’m back,” followed by him pumping a shotgun.

Dean is less certain, exclaiming “Oh wait, what?!” while a frustrated Cass simply pounds a fist on the table as he plays Connect Four with Jack (and we’re not entirely convinced this isn’t just Misha Collins’ natural reaction to working with Jared and Jensen.)

Supernatural gets a new day

It looks like Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) is back, commenting that if we “don’t come (to watch on Mondays), I’m dead.”

This potentially means Claire (Kathryn Newton), Alex (Katherine Ramdeen), and/or Patience (Clark Backo) could make an appearance. According to IMDb, we will definitely see Kaia the dreamcatcher (Yadira Guevara-Prip) involved in some way.

Dean asks Sam how he feels about all this, meaning the change to Mondays, to which Sam replies, “Honestly? It feels good.” Cute.

We do see glimpses of Kaia’s nightmare world. Plus, Jack sees some unimpressed old lady appear behind him as he closes the mirrored medicine cabinet, but this doesn’t tell us much. Maybe this is a weird side effect of eating those Grigori hearts.

Why is Supernatural moving days?

Why the change to Mondays? It could be that The CW is taking advantage of Supernatural as a lead-in to boost ratings for the second season of Roswell, New Mexico.

Supernatural’s Thursday spot is being taken over by The CW’s newest show Katy Keene, so maybe they’re hoping to get some of Supernatural’s audience who missed the scheduling announcement.

As for what the next new episode is all about, an official synopsis has not yet been released, so it’s extremely speculative at this point. But we do know you can look forward to Jody Mills and Alternate Kaia, an extremely confident shotgun-wielding Sam, and Castiel playing Connect Four.

What all this has to do with Billie/Death’s plan to take down Chuck or the Winchesters’ new supercharged luck, that remains to be seen.

Supernatural returns Monday, March 16 at 8/7 C on The CW.