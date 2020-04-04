The Flash star Danielle Panabaker welcomes first child

The Flash star Danielle Panabaker has announced the birth of her first child. Panabaker and husband Hayes Robbins made the announcement via Panabaker’s Instagram, telling fans that they are “safe, happy, and healthy at home.”

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on the popular CW series The Flash, announced on Instagram that she was pregnant back in November by saying that she was “eating for two.”

Danielle Panabaker welcomes first child with husband Hayes Robbins

Panabaker and husband Hayes Robbins married back in 2017 and this is their first child.

The couple has already received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and co-stars alike. Well-wishers included Arrowverse co-stars Danielle Nicolet, Robbie Amell, Shantel VanSanten, Nicole Kang, Echo Kellum, Michelle Harrison, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Brandon Routh.

Keeping it in the family, Grant Gustin’s wife, physical therapist and social media personality Andrea Thoma also offered her congratulations.

Other celebrity friends who commented included Robin Lord Taylor (Gotham), Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Jennifer Morrison (This Is Us), and Alison Brie (GLOW).

The Flash returns with new episodes after coronavirus delays

Fans of The Flash and Panabaker may have noticed that her characters Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost had not been appearing as frequently or as prominently this season, with the likely reason being the limitations of her pregnancy.

However, that hasn’t kept Panabaker from being prominent behind the camera. Panabaker’s directorial debut on The Flash was back in Season 5 with the episode entitled Godspeed. She returned to the director’s chair this season for the Ralph Dibney P.I. centric episode entitled License to Elongate.

Since the CW halted production on The Flash due to coronavirus precautions, Panabaker has been staying at home and advocating that others do the same to prevent the spread of the virus. The news that she and her family are happy and healthy at home is good news during an increasingly uncertain time for health and wellness.

While The Flash has seen delays in production, the CW will still be airing new episodes as long as they have a supply of completed episodes in stock.

It is likely that the CW will spread the new episodes out, trying to stretch the schedule until the end of the season or until the production lockdown can be lifted.

In place of new episodes next week, the CW will be re-airing the Arrowverse’s epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

The next new episode of The Flash will air on Tuesday, April 21 at 8/7c on The CW.