The Flash and other CW shows halt production amid coronavirus concerns

The CW’s The Flash has joined the ranks of television shows that have decided to halt production amid growing concern regarding the spread of coronavirus.

The Flash was still filming the last few episodes of season 6 when the announcement arrived, putting a stop on production until the health and safety of cast and crew can be better evaluated.

The Flash joins productions suspended due to coronavirus precautions

Depending on how long production is on hold for, the action could postpone The Flash season 6 finale.

The Flash isn’t the only show affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as several other shows across networks have decided to halt production as well. The Flash joins other shows from The CW that have suspended production, including Supernatural, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, Dynasty, Charmed, Legacies, Nancy Drew, and Supergirl.

Riverdale was among the first of The CW’s production put on hold when a crewmember suspected they had been exposed to coronavirus. Other CW shows quickly followed their lead and most other current television productions are expected to eventually follow.

The Flash cast has been pretty quiet about the shutdown, except for an Instagram post from actor Tom Cavanagh. He posts an adorable photo of himself with castmembers Grant Gustin and Hartley Sawyer with the caption, “You can shut down @cwtheflash but you can’t stop Grant Gustin from buying me dinner.”

It looks like the cast of The Flash are generally pretty friendly, with Grant Gustin and Tom Cavanagh being especially close. It is wonderful to see that even in the event of a disappointing shutdown, the cast of The Flash can still band together and hang out.

Tom Cavanagh has dinner with co-stars after The Flash shutdown

The Flash has several storylines in progress right now, with two major ones pretty much set to break out into prime plots. There’s still Mirror Master and the Black Hole crime syndicate situations. Both stories have been building steam in the background while other smaller plots have been taking the lead.

Tonight’s new episode sees The Flash face Reverse Flash once again, while Iris remains trapped in the Mirrorverse with Eva, aka Mirror Master. Now that they’ve shut down The Flash production, it may be some time before we see a resolution to some of these significant storylines.

Needless to say, we all hope that this global health crisis comes to a swift conclusion as well. But I think we can all applaud The CW for taking all necessary precautions to keep their cast, crew, and the public safe.

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.