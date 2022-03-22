The Curse of Oak Island preview: Team continues drilling at Money Pit and searches offshore for a shipwreck

Rick Lagina remains convinced that the Oak Island team is getting closer to the treasure. Pic credit: History

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the team follows in the footsteps of the famous Dunfield excavation, and they also attempt to find a sunken shipwreck off the coast of the island.

There are two steel shafts left to be drilled, so viewers can expect work to continue at the Money Pit until, at least, the end of the season. This week, the team will be drilling away on the DH82 shaft, which lies among the C1 cluster and on top of the old Robert Dunfield excavation from the 1960s.

There was a particularly high reading of gold and silver in this area from the water samples taken last year, and the guys suspect Dunfield may have missed a few important things.

The team believes Dunfield failed to go deep enough and that his rudimentary drilling skills combined with bad weather conditions led to his failure. Thankfully, our guys have the skill, technology, and the cash to do better.

Oak Island team search for off-shore shipwreck

From the previews, it looks like the Oak Island team has also recommenced exploring other areas of the island. They have consulted some more experts, and they seem to have acquired a new technological device/toy that will help them further map the island.

And not just on-shore, the guys seem to be launching an attempt to map what’s under the ocean off the island’s coast.

The History Channel descriptor reads:

"While newly discovered targets off the shore of Oak Island lead the team to believe there was a possible shipwreck. In the Money Pit the fellowship is uncovering evidence that famed treasure hunter Robert Dunfield missed."

This wouldn’t be the first time the team has done work offshore. In 2020, diver Tony Sampson, working with Alex Lagina and Peter Fornetti, dropped a sonar into the water off the northern shore and detected something that resembled a shipwreck.

Tony dived down to take a closer look, but weather conditions combined with bad visibility meant he could not find anything. But intriguingly, he said the metal detector was “going nuts.”

Regular viewers of the show may remember the tale from earlier this year of a Spanish galleon, the Concepcion, shipwrecked off the coast of Hispaniola in 1641. It was subsequently found with millions of dollars worth of treasure. The Oak Island team may be hoping that a similar type of vessel found its way into the island’s waters before sinking.

The Oak Island team has, once again, taken the hunt offshore. Pic credit: History

More Oak Island secrets lie offshore

Last season, the guys again worked with diver Tony to explore some of the area off the coast of Samuel Ball’s property. Working on a tip-off from an old colleague of Dan Blankenship’s, Tony searched for evidence of a giant wharf off the shore of Ball’s old property.

And the diver did find evidence of not just one but two wharves, one of which was massive at approximately 75 to 100 feet. It begged the question, what did Ball, a cabbage farmer, want with such a large wharf? So far, the guys have been unable to answer this question. But it’s clear that many of Oak Island’s questions and answers lie in the murky waters surrounding this strange island.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.