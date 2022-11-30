The Curse of Oak Island: A giant underground void suggests possible chamber under the Garden Shaft

Rick Lagina hopes the team can open up the Garden Shaft on Oak Island. Pic credit: History

The Curse of Oak Island guys have enlisted the help of a team of miners as they encounter a large void in the Money Pit area near the Garden Shaft. They hope the void contains a secret chamber.

On last night’s episode the guys focused pretty much all their attention on the Garden Shaft; this searcher shaft, discovered in 2017, was initially abandoned after the team felt it wasn’t of much interest. However, things have changed dramatically in the first three episodes of Season 10.

The discovery of a tunnel in the Money Pit area at 108 ft that appeared to be heading in the direction of the Garden Shaft, coupled with the high content of gold in the water samples around the Shaft, all means that the team has decided to examine what’s under there.

The guys commenced drilling at the not-so-punchily named Borehole A5N-13.5, and it didn’t take them long to hit a massive void. At just 55 feet, the drill plunged into a gigantic ten-foot void. The team immediately speculated that they might have hit an offset chamber.

This theory was reinforced when bubbles began surfacing in the pond above the Garden Shaft, indicating that air was being forced to the surface.

This likely means there’s a void or chamber underground.

Marty Lagina suspects treasure is hidden in an offset chamber

The existence of an offset or secret chamber that contains hidden treasure has always been one of Marty Lagina’s favorite theories.

Marty thinks it likely that the original treasure depositors created a fake Money Pit, or as he referred to it last night, an “allusion hole,” only to hide the loot in a side/offset chamber.

The digging of Borehole A5N-13.5 began close to the Garden Shaft. Pic credit: History

Either way, the guys need to find out what’s going on down there, and thankfully, Doug Crowell has a plan. He enlisted the help of a mining company, Dumas Contracting Ltd, who gave a presentation to the Fellowship in the War Room.

Oak Island team will be able to examine Money Pit area from underground

The guys from Dumas outlined an ambitious plan to excavate the original Garden Shaft down to approximately 75 feet. They would then reconstruct the shaft, making it safe for the Lagina brothers and the rest of the Fellowship to go down and have a look.

And the Dumas folks claimed they only needed 50 days to do this!

The guys were thrilled at the prospect as it would be the first time that they could actually go underground and explore the Money Pit area for themselves.

Marty asked the miners about the possibility of further excavation outward of the shaft, and excitingly, he was told that Dumas could tunnel in “any direction” and “any elevation” that they wished.

This is a great moment to be a fan of Oak Island as Season 10 is increasingly showing that the guys are willing to use any resource and technology available to get to the bottom of the 227-year-old mystery.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.