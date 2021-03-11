The Boys spin-off series casts its first actors

The cast of The Boys. Pic credit: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has a huge hit on its hands with The Boys, an R-rated comic book adaptation of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson series.

There have been two seasons now of the Prime series, which is based on the comics originally published by DC Comics Wildstorm imprint before moving over to Dynamite Entertainment.

The plot is very different, with superheroes being mostly jerks who only care about endorsement deals, and The Boys as a black ops team that takes the superpowered beings out when they get out of control.

The problem is that the worst heroes are the beloved The Seven, which has an entire conglomerate called Vought International behind them.

The Boys spin-off series casting

Variety reports that the first two actors cast for The Boys spin-off series are Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair.

Lizze Broadway, best known for her role in the 2018 TV series Here and Now, will star as Emma, a young superhero who is currently enrolled at America’s only college for young adult superheroes.

The bad news is that the college is ran by Vought International, so she is not in the best of places.

Jaz Sinclair, who played Rosalind Walker in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will play Marie. Not much is known about her character, but she is likely to be a classmate of Emma.

What is The Boys spin-off about?

While still untitled, The Boys spin-off will focus on students in this superhero only school.

Here is the synopsis:

An "irreverent, R-rated show that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

It is said the show hopes to be a mixture of a college adventures TV show mixed with The Hunger Games, yet as irreverent as the original series that spawned it.

The Boys writer and executive producer Craig Rosenberg will act as showrunner for the series and work alongside comic creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

As for The Boys, it was renewed for a third season before the second had even debuted.

“We haven’t got a specific date yet, but in the not-too-distant future, within a month or so,” Anthony Starr (Homelander) said.

“I think, because of COVID and because we’re shooting in the winter, which is going to be a little difficult, it limits us to interiors, initially. So it’s a very staggered intake of cast to the shooting schedule this season.”