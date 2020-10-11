The Boys Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Boys just wrapped up its second season on Amazon Prime Video.

The second outing for the comic book series took a hard turn as Billy Butcher set out to find his wife, something that never happened in the comics, leaving the season as a slight surprise for fans of the source material.

With The Boys Season 2 (OUR REVIEW) concluding and questions remaining, fans are ready for more. The good news is that it is coming.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about The Boys Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about The Boys Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of The Boys?

Amazon Prime Video renewed The Boys for a third season a full month before the second season even started.

The announcement came at [email protected] 2020, with Eric Kripke returning as the showrunner and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg returning to produce the series.

Read More The Boys Season 2 trailer: Amazon takes down official teaser moments after putting it up

“Eric Kripke and the incredible cast of The Boys continue to deliver a wild and action-packed series full of surprises and can’t-miss moments that have made the series a global hit,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see where Eric takes ‘The Boys’ and the supes in Season 3, and to have Aisha Tyler join The Boys family as the host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys.”

Release date latest: When does The Boys Season 3 come out?

There is no word on when The Boys Season 3 is returning.

This is due to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down production and makes it hard to film in different parts of the country.

“The world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus,” showrunner Eric Kripke said.

The Boys Season 3 cast updates

The Boys Season 3 will bring back the title heroes, at least.

Karl Urban plays Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso is Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capon as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara is The Female.

On the other side are the superheroes in The Seven.

Antony Starr returns as The Homelander. Also coming back is the conflicted Erin Moriarty as Starlight/Annie, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, and Aya Cash as Stormfront.

In some amazing news, Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) is joining the cast as Soldier Boy, “the original superhero” who fought in World War II and was an American celebrity for decades.

There are also rumors that Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Supernatural) could join the cast, but Kripke said they are only in talks right now.

The Boys Season 3 spoilers

Eric Kripke explains what fans can expect from The Boys, especially those who have not given the show a chance yet.

“Our show wants you to question superheroes, and therefore fascism and authoritarianism because they’re closely related,” Kripke said. “Strongmen tell the public they’re the only ones who can save them. They use the media and their own celebrity to manipulate the masses and shout down any dissenters.”

“The truth is, anyone who says they can save you is a liar and a con man. Real heroism is a thousand tiny gestures, boring and painful, performed by us all. We have to save ourselves.”

Based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is about a superhero team known as The Seven, who has corporate sponsors and seem to care more about getting paid than saving lives. This is especially true for leader The Homelander, who has shown he will let innocents die and has even killed when angered.

The Boys is a group of mercenaries who used to work for the government, but are now on their own. They are led by Billy Butcher, a man who hates all superpowered people, blaming them for his wife’s death.

However, Season 1 ended with the fact that his wife was still alive and had a baby of her own.

In Season 2, Billy Butcher set out to find his wife. Meanwhile, in the Seven, a new member joins in Stormfront, who ends up in a romantic relationship with The Homelander.

The end of the season saw heads explode at a congressional hearing, and Homelander left emasculated and embarrassed, and as he has shown, that makes him very dangerous.

“Erik does have an ending in mind that he likes and is working towards,” Rogen said in an interview with GamesRadar.

While that might not be Season 3, he appears to be ready to end the show properly if Amazon decides it is time to call it quits.

Amazon has yet to announce when The Boys Season 3 will premiere.