The Boys star reveals when Season 3 will start filming

The Boys was a surprise hit when it arrived on Amazon Prime Video and ended up being so popular that it picked up a second season and almost immediately greenlit a third.

However, when the production would eventually start filming the third season was anyone’s guess with the coronavirus pandemic still ravaging California.

In a new interview, star Anthony Starr revealed when shooting would officially start for The Boys Season 3.

The Boys Season 3 update

The good news for The Boys is that it does not film in the United States, so the production doesn’t need to worry about the pandemic shutting down most of California again after people ignored warnings over the holidays.

The Boys shoots in Canada, and while cases there are also spiking, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proclaimed that Canada has more vaccines secured per capita than anywhere else in the world. They will ramp up vaccinations in February.

This bodes well for films, and TV shows that film north of the border.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Anthony Starr (Homelander) said that shooting for The Boys Season 3 should start in the next month or two.

“We haven’t got a specific date yet, but in the not-too-distant future, within a month or so,” Starr said. “I think, because of COVID and because we’re shooting in the winter, which is going to be a little difficult, it limits us to interiors, initially. So it’s a very staggered intake of cast to the shooting schedule this season.”

The crew has already arrived in Toronto and have started their two-week quarantine. According to Starr, he will head up soon.

“Honestly, I’m chomping at the bit to get back into it, but there’s just a lot of new regulations,” Starr said. “It’s a whole new world with COVID that we have to adhere to a bunch of new regulations, so very soon. Can’t be soon enough.”

What to expect in The Boys Season 3

The Boys is based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Derrick Robertson. However, the Amazon Prime Show has veered away from that storyline somewhat, so there is no telling where the show goes from here.

The Boys Season 2 premiered in September 2020.

According to Starr, he has read the first four or five episodes of The Boys Season 3 and is excited about the next season.

“We get to have that really good exchange with [showrunner] Eric [Kripke] of ideas and really collaborate and create something really special,” Starr said.

“It’s a hell of a lot of fun. It’s strange because we care so much about what we’re doing and what we’re going to be doing with these episodes, and we have very little control over it initially, especially.”