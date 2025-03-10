Survivor 48: Deleted scene reveals Civa Tribe using fishing gear from Reward Challenge win

A Survivor 48 deleted scene gives fans what they have been asking for.

Some fans feel that the New Era seasons have moved away from components that made earlier seasons so exciting.

One of those components was castaways having to fish or hunt for their food more often.

There isn’t always time to show the players trying to fish for food, but the recent episode featured two teams winning fishing kits.

The Civa Tribe won Immunity and a large fishing kit, and they were excited to put it to use at camp.

Anyone who has missed the first two Survivor 48 episodes can stream them on Paramount+.

Civa celebrates winning a Day 5 Reward Challenge

The six Civa Tribe members are Charity Nelms, Chrissy Sanowsky, David Kinne, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, and Mitch Guerra.

Below is an unaired clip from Survivor 48, Episode 2.

The Civa Tribe had just won the Day 5 Immunity Challenge. They also won some fishing gear and were excited to try it out.

Back at camp, David tried the new fishing gear, taking to the Fijian waters for an excursion.

Sadly, he didn’t have much success, but the video showcases David putting in the effort.

The Civa Tribe was very excited to win the second Immunity Challenge of the season. Below is an image of host Jeff Probst letting Cia know they had won.

Will they continue that winning streak during the next episode? Survivor 48, Episode 3 debuts on Wednesday, March 12.

Kyle Fraser, Chrissy Sarnowsky, Mitch Guerra, and Jeff Probst at a Survivor 48 Reward Challenge. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Video from the Day 5 Immunity/Reward Challenge on Survivor 48

Below is video footage from the Day 5 Immunity and Reward Challenge. The three tribes competed in an obstacle course on the water, requiring them to work as a team for safety and the reward of a fishing kit.

Civa and Lagi won Immunity for the second straight episode, and Vula was sent to Tribal Council. Stephanie Berger and Kevin Leung were voted off Survivor at those Tribal Councils.

Survivor 48 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.