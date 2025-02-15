Sunny Hostin’s bold parenting move includes a matchmaker for her kids

The ladies on The View recently shared strong opinions about hiring matchmakers to find love, but Sunny’s suggestion was the boldest.

Sunny’s life isn’t getting any easier this winter, and things may get darker for the veteran co-host on The View.

Sunny struggled last fall with empty-nest syndrome as her youngest child moved out of her house for college, but now she is facing problems with her husband, Manny Hostin.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Manny is involved in a lawsuit alleging insurance fraud, and Sunny has to handle that in front of the public.

This insurance fraud lawsuit, coupled with a close family member’s death, which Sunny recently revealed on The View, are heavy things to deal with, and perhaps she needs some help.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One way Sunny wants to lighten her load a bit is by focusing on her children and their future spouses, and according to a recent episode of The View, she has a plan.

Sunny shares that she wants a matchmaker for her kids

In Sunny’s typically bold way, shared during a segment about matchmakers, she said she wants one for her kids, and there is a specific reason.

Joy brought up the topic while explaining that men come to matchmakers with unrealistic expectations in looks and other qualities.

Sunny said unexpectedly, “I would love a matchmaker for my children.” Sunny has two children, Gabriel and Paloma, and has unsuccessfully tried to match them up.

Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about Sunny doing it herself, but she revealed that she’s tried and her children do not listen. So, a professional matchmaker would be better suited to match Sunny’s children appropriately.

Sunny admitted that she was extremely picky about her choices in a companion and that scrutiny would trickle down to whomever her children date.

The segment is available on YouTube and below.

Yasmin Elhady and the rule of three

The ladies on The View were talking about matchmaking because Yasmin Elhady came to share about her new show, Muslim Matchmaker.

Yasmin discussed the popular rule of three for dating: seeing your date thrice in person within three months.

According to Yasmin, instead of hurriedly making a decision that could impact a lifetime, dating over that period while deciding about a person seems the best way to go.

Her new show, a limited series, the Muslim Matchmaker, is streaming on Hulu.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.