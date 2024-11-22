Sunny Hostin dragged by critics for her ‘aluminum foil’ outfit on The View

The View recently had on a famous designer, Christian Siriano, and the ladies all wore outfits from his line while interviewing him.

Unfortunately, not all the outfits were considered wins for the ladies, and one of the co-hosts stood out, not in a good way.

The designer, Christian, came on the show to promote his new book, Christian Siriano: The New Red Carpet. He graciously brought several outfits for the ladies.

Whoopi Goldberg, who Christian has dressed in the past, was stunning in an all-black suit, but fans of the show did not like what Sunny wore.

Whoopi took the time to share when she practically begged Christian to make her a dress when she hosted the 2008 Tony Awards, saying, “I called and begged him. I was one of the first! I begged him, because I saw what he did, and I was like, ‘Please help me!'”

Critics talked the most about Sunny’s outfit during the segment and did not like what they saw her wearing as she sat next to the designer.

Critics don’t like what Sunny wore on The View

Sunny has been having a tough time lately after she was criticized for dragging Joy Behar’s eating habits and slamming her healthy popcorn snacks.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Whoopi then had to shut Sunny down while she was in a heated exchange with Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Critics are coming after her again over a silver outfit she wore during Christian’s segment.

One person asked, “Who dressed Sunny in aluminum foil today?” This critic also shared that the outfit “looked really shiny and way too big.”

Sunny Hostin’s outfit got criticized by fans of The View. Pic credit: u/PreferenceFalse6699/r/theview/Reddit

Others felt the same way, with one saying, “I wasn’t really loving Sunny’s look, but it was very sparkly.”

Another commented on Sunny’s outfit, “The disrespect to Christian Siriano! Lol.”

Sunny Hostin’s outfit on a recent The View did not go over well. Pic credit: u/PreferenceFalse6699/r/theview/Reddit

Sunny shared a recent procedure she had done on Instagram

Sunny shared a short video at an IV infusion center while she signed copies of her book. The recent dragging that Sunny has gotten may make her feel a bit drained and need some medical interventions.

The video depicts someone off-camera talking about Sunny as she signs copies of her latest book while getting an energy and hydration infusion.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.