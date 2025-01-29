Steve Harvey under fire for making contestant look ‘stupid’: ‘Are you drunk?’

Steve Harvey is facing intense scrutiny for misconstruing a contestant’s survey response.

During an episode of Celebrity Family Feud, former E! anchor Giuliana Rancic appeared with her family to face off against The Band Perry.

Giuliana’s teammates were her husband, Bill Rancic, and her mom, Anna DePandi.

During the game, Steve Harvey approached Anna, an Italian immigrant with a thick Italian accent, to ask her one of the survey questions.

“A woman might say, ‘I broke up with my boyfriend after I found out he had’ what?” was the question on the cue card.

Anna’s answer was, “Spent a lot of money,” but Steve either didn’t hear her correctly or tried to make a joke of her dialect, repeating a different answer for the judges.

“Cuz he ate spaghetti on a Monday,” the Celebrity Family Feud host said, facing the survey board.

Steve’s remark had everyone laughing, including Anna and her daughter, Giuliana, who quickly fired back, “That’s not what Mama said!”

After Giuliana revealed her mom’s actual answer, Steve looked shocked, covering his face with his cue card and doubling over with laughter.

Steve had trouble composing himself and couldn’t stop laughing.

Family Feud fun with the Rancics

The throwback moment was shared on Instagram in a Family Feud Reel that was captioned, “You broke up because of what?? 🤔🍝🤯 @giulianarancic: ‘That’s not what Mama said!'”

Many Family Feud fans found the clip amusing, taking to the comments section to acknowledge its humor.

Others, however, were less than impressed with Steve’s reaction to Anna’s answer.

Family Feud viewers put Steve on blast

Steve’s critics lambasted him for failing to be funny and even accused him of being drunk and high.

“Are you drunk Steve?” asked one such disparager.

Another Instagram user wrote that Steve “goes [too] far and a lot of stuff isn’t that funny.”

“Is he high????” queried @rperez_0211.

One Family Feud viewer added that Steve is “no longer funny, especially when he tries to make people look stupid on his shows.”

Other commenters wrote that Steve isn’t as funny as he thinks, accused him of “looking for jokes” when they aren’t there, called his “fake” laugh “so annoying,” asked whether he was a “bit” drunk, and were hopeful that Steve got a drug test after the episode.

Many Family Feud fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

The Rancics’ episode has become a popular Family Feud outtake

Whether Steve truly misheard Anna or if he used the opportunity to make a joke, her answer didn’t make it on the board.

Anna’s survey response resulted in the Rancic team’s third strike of the game.

Nonetheless, Celebrity Family Feud viewers will likely remember the Rancics’ outtake clip as one of the most entertaining in the show’s history. It currently has 858,000 views on YouTube.