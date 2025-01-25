Steve Harvey dumbstruck by Family Feud contestant’s ‘absurd’ answer: ‘What’s wrong with him?’

Host Steve Harvey wasn’t sure what to make of a contestant’s indiscernible podium response during a recent episode of Family Feud.

The mind-boggling moment was shared on YouTube in a video showcasing the one-of-a-kind banter.

“Absurd podium answer shuts down Steve Harvey!!” read the very fitting caption of the upload.

In the video, a contestant named Bob from the Bentcliff family faced off against his opponent, Tom, from the Erdmann family, at the podium.

Steve announced that the survey question was a fill-in-the-blank and that the top eight answers were on the board.

“I may be terrible at ‘blank,’ but I still love doing it,” Steve read from his cue card.

Bob was the first one to tap his buzzer, but when Steve pointed to him to deliver his answer, he was dumbfounded.

Bob’s answer bemused Steve Harvey

It sounded as though Bob may have said “high,” but Steve wasn’t sure what he heard, responding, “Huh?”

Bob repeated himself, again stating the same answer, which sounded like “high.”

The studio audience broke into laughter as Steve kept a bewildered expression on his face, still unsure what Bob just uttered.

Steve stared into the audience, asking, “What’s wrong with him?”

“I mean, spell it,” Steve continued, so as to be sure what Bob’s answer was before revealing whether it was on the board.

Bob did as Steve asked, spelling out “H-O-T.”

Steve read out Bob’s answer, but unsurprisingly, his illogical response wasn’t on the board, and he earned his team a strike.

Family Feud viewers call out Bob’s bewildering survey response

Steve wasn’t the only one caught off guard by Bob’s nonsensical answer.

In the comments section of the YouTube video, Family Feud fans were just as baffled.

One such commenter linked the 0:20 mark in the video and added, “I like the noticeable gasp from the audience when he spelled hot, they’re like wtf.”

“What the hell does HOT mean in this situation?” asked another confused Family Feud viewer.

@victorbogen1558 complained of contestants who supply the “[dumbest] answer” and then “look at u with a [straight] face and expect it to be up [there].”

Family Feud viewers at home were just as confused as Steve and the studio audience. Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

“Bob would like to change his answer to: ‘playing this game,'” joked @KremitDeFrog.

A fifth YouTube user admitted to replaying the clip to hear Bob’s answer but still couldn’t understand what he said.

Bob’s team wasn’t able to pull out a win

Bob’s incorrect response turned the face-off over to his opponent, Tom, who answered, “Sex.”

“Shagging” was number five on the board, putting the Erdmanns in control of the game.

However, the Erdmanns weren’t able to come up with enough answers to stay in play and earned three strikes.

With one answer left on the board, the game was turned back over to the Bentcliffs, who had one last shot to steal the win from their opponents.

Collectively, the Bentcliffs answered, “School,” which wasn’t on the board, giving the Erdmanns the default win.