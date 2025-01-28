Steve Harvey’s salary revealed: How much does the Family Feud host earn per episode?

Steve Harvey is a wealthy man thanks to his work in the entertainment industry.

Most notably, Steve is known for hosting Family Feud.

He’s held the position since 2010 and has become one of the most well-known and successful game show hosts on television.

The 68-year-old father of seven entertains Family Feud contestants and viewers with his quick-witted comedic talent.

As the face of the Family Feud franchise, Steve has earned himself an impressive salary.

Here’s a look at his earnings as the host of Family Feud.

Steve earns $50,000 per episode of Family Feud

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Steve earns “at least $10 million” from his Family Feud hosting job.

Family Feud can air up to 200 episodes per season, with each episode running 30 minutes in duration.

That equates to a whopping $50,000 per 30-minute episode.

Hosting Family Feud isn’t Steve’s only source of income, either.

He also hosts Celebrity Family Feud and has hosted other shows and specials, including Judge Steve Harvey, several Miss Universe pageants, and his syndicated radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

In addition to his work in the entertainment business, Steve has also dabbled in other ventures.

He owns a menswear line, H by Steve Harvey, a line of dietary supplements called L’Evate You, his in-house production company, East 112, and The Steve Harvey Network, which provides clients with interactive conversations, mentoring, wellness sessions, early access to exclusive content, and new product discounts.

Although Steve’s work has catapulted him into multi-millionaire status — with an estimated annual salary of roughly $45 million and a reported net worth of $200 million — he didn’t always live such an affluent lifestyle.

Steve overcame homelessness and became a successful multi-millionaire

Steve’s rags-to-riches story began in the late 1980s when he struggled to establish himself as a comedian.

At the time, Steve was homeless and living in his car, a time in his life that he referred to as an “ugly period, just very painful.”

Admittedly, Steve aspired to make it big, but he didn’t realize just how rich and famous he would become.

“I always hoped I would get somewhere, but this is above and beyond. My imagination didn’t even go this big,” Steve revealed to PEOPLE in a 2016 interview.

Eventually, Steve got his big break, and he credits his faith with giving him the determination to keep moving forward.

“I sat down and started crying, but a voice said, ‘If you keep going, I’m going to take you places you’ve never been,'” the star told PEOPLE. “It was like God said, ‘Don’t quit, you’re almost there.'”