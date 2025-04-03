Steve Harvey tells Family Feud contestant ‘In your face!’ as he mocks their survey answer

Steve Harvey put a contestant on the spot during a game of Family Feud.

A contestant named Adrianne appeared in a recent clip, and her answer had Steve calling her out in front of everyone in the studio audience, at home, and online.

The moment was shared on Family Feud’s official Instagram page in a Reel captioned, “What’s bright?? 😩☄️😒 ‘In your face.’”

The clip began with Steve Harvey asking Adrianna to “Name something people say looks bright.”

Without hesitation, Adrianne emphatically answered, “The stars, Steve!”

“I know, that’s good,” Steve replied as he stared at the show’s producers, knowing full well that Adrianne just made a major faux pas.

A few seconds later, the screen flashed to the survey board, showing that the No. 1 answer had already been revealed as “The Sun/A Star.”

“That’s the best answer you gave, girl,” Steve joked, tapping on Adrianne’s shoulder to get her attention so he could give her multiple high-fives.

As she celebrated, thinking she had given a great answer that would surely be on the board, Steve told her, “Now, that’s up there.”

Adrianne was still blissfully unaware that her answer, “The stars,” was already on the board and would earn her team a strike, and she continued to high-five the Family Feud host.

Steve continues to go along with Adrianne’s premature celebration

Steve played along with Adrianne, telling her, “Hell yeah! That’s up there!”

As Adrianne celebrated with a dance and a “Whoop whoop,” Steve joined in the dancing, exclaiming, “Whoop whoop,” as he invited her to turn around and face the board.

Adrianne glanced up at the board but still couldn’t discover that Steve was playing with her the whole time.

She pointed at the survey board, still convinced that she would earn some points for her team, as Steve continued to let her believe her answer would be “up there.”

Adrianne took things further and taunted her teammates, exclaiming, “In your face!”

Once again, Steve went along with Adrianne, telling her, “In your face!” as the camera panned to the survey board.

Steve flashed a smug smile after Adrianne caught on

Clear as day, “The Sun/A Star” was in the No. 1 position, but Adrianne still hadn’t noticed her blunder.

Steve told Adrianne, “In your face.” Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

When Steve pointed to the board and shouted, “Stars!” Adrianne finally caught on to what was happening.

“Oh!” she said, embarrassedly placing her hand over her mouth.

Steve walked away from her family’s podium with a self-satisfied expression. The studio audience applauded his act, as Adrianne admitted, “You got me now.”

“I know,” Steve confessed with a smug smile.