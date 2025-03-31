Steve Harvey throws his cards at producers and exclaims ‘I hate this game!’

Steve Harvey’s family forced the Family Feud host to admit he “hates” the game.

During an episode of Family Feud, Steve’s family members made an appearance and embarrassed the heck out of him.

In the episode, Steve’s wife, Marjorie, served as the captain of the Harvey Boys’ team, while Marjorie’s mom, Doris, served as the captain of the Harvey Girls’ team.

A clip from the episode was shared to @FamilyFeud’s YouTube page in a Short captioned, “Harvey fam humdinger makes Steve apologize!! 😂😂😂 ‘I hate this game.’”

Steve began the clip by admitting, “This is gonna be a humdinger!”

“It’s my wife, Marjorie, and the Harvey Boys team,” he announced before approaching their side of the stage.

Marjorie was joined by the Harvey Boys, Benjamin, Kareem, Jason, and Broderick, Jr.

Marjorie’s mom, Doris, was joined by the Harvey Girls, Brandi, Lori, Morgan, and Karli.

Steve Harvey’s son disappoints him with his survey answer

For the first featured question, Steve asked his son, Jason, to “Name a part of a woman that moves when she walks in a sexy way.”

Jason answered, “Cellulite,” adding, “I mean, there’s nothing wrong with cellulite.”

Steve was clearly disappointed with Jason’s answer, turning to him and rolling his eyes as he gave him a look.

Jason’s answer wasn’t on the board, however, and he earned his team a strike.

Steve’s mother-in-law’s answer prompts an apology from the Family Feud host

The clip then rewound to a segment involving Steve’s mother-in-law, Doris, the team captain for the Harvey Girls’ team.

“Some women have hot bodies, but the women you meet have hot what?” Steve asked Doris.

Marjorie’s mom answered, “Hot… in the bed.”

Steve repeated Doris’ answer, seemingly surprised at what he heard her utter.

The 67-year-old then stepped toward the edge of the stage and forcefully tossed his cue card in the direction of the show’s producers, looking highly annoyed.

“I hate this game!” he exclaimed, raising both arms in the air and pointing towards the studio audience.

Steve then took a moment to apologize to former Family Feud contestants who he had mocked on stage.

“To every Family Feud contestant who has ever come on this show, and I have made fun of you, I apologize,” Steve said to the cameras.

Not only did Doris’ answer disappoint Steve Harvey, but it also didn’t do her team any favors.

Doris’ answer didn’t earn the Harvey Girls any points, putting a strike on the board for their team.