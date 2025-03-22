Steve Harvey repeatedly smacks Family Feud contestant, warns them ‘Shut your mouth!’

When a Fast Money round turned unintentionally bawdy, Steve Harvey intervened.

During an episode of Family Feud, a contestant named Asia and her teammate, Jamie, from the Degree family, made their way to the Fast Money round.

The Degrees’ appearance was during the November 11, 2024, episode of Family Feud when they faced off against the Martz family.

A throwback clip from their segment was shared on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “How many Ping-Pong balls can you fit in your mouth?? 🏓🤐🛑 @iamsteveharveytv: ‘You need to stop it!'”

The final round moved along as expected, but when host Steve Harvey got to the second question, it sparked some controversy.

“How many ping-pong balls could you fit in your mouth?” Steve asked Asia, who went first in the Fast Money round.

Asia’s Fast Money round answer caught Steve Harvey off guard

Thinking on her feet, Asia answered, “Four,” without hesitation, albeit with a confused look on her face.

Asia’s answer seemed to have caught Steve off guard, and he stopped in his tracks for a few awkward seconds.

The clip fast-forwarded to Asia reviewing her final answers in front of the survey board with Steve.

When they got to question number two, Asia backtracked on her response.

“I panicked!” she confessed. “My mom is here, Steve. I panicked.”

“That’s alright,” Steve said, seemingly trying to keep a straight face.

As he repeated the question, Asia’s answer, “Four,” appeared on the board as they waited in suspense for the verdict.

Steve raised the roof as he waited for the results, and much to his surprise, 14 surveyees gave the same response as Asia.

Steve was even more surprised by Jamie’s answer

Later in the Fast Money round, it was Jamie’s turn to go to bat.

When she was asked the same question, “How many ping-pong balls could you fit in your mouth?” Jamie’s response even more surprised Steve.

“Five,” Jamie answered.

As the clip fast-forwards to Jamie reviewing her survey answers, Steve repeats the question as they await the results.

“You said five… Lord have mercy,” Steve told Jamie.

Once again, Steve was shocked when 10 other survey responders gave the same answer as Jamie, “Five.”

“Five… shut your mouth,” Steve told Jamie as he repeatedly smacked her shoulder.

“You need to stop it! You need to stop it!” he continued.

As Steve revealed at the end of the clip, the number-one answer for the second question—which he concluded would surprise the Degree family—happened to be tied for two and three ping-pong balls.