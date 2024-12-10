Steve Harvey interrupts Sherri Shepherd and Shaquille O’Neal’s flirtatious exchange: ‘We got a game to play!’

Things got playfully flirty on a recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Talkshow host Sherri Shepherd and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, known commonly as Shaq, competed head-to-head during a recent holiday special.

Host Steve Harvey called the duo to the podium to face off, but things got a little spicy before he could read a survey question from his cue card.

Sherri wasted no time asking Steve if she could shake Shaq’s hand, and Steve obliged.

Sherri approached Shaq’s side of the podium, but instead of shaking his hand, she swiftly ran up and hugged him.

The Celebrity Family Feud audience laughed as the duo embraced, showing off their vast height difference, with Shaq’s 7-foot-1-inch frame towering over Sherri’s 5-foot-1-inch frame.

Steve Harvey intervenes as Sherri refuses to leave Shaq’s side

Shaq looked as though he was ready to pull away, but Sherri clung tight, savoring their hug with closed eyes.

Steve Harvey intervened, reminding Sherri they were there to play a game.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey — we got a game to play. Sherri, Sherri,” Steve urged.

Sherri raced back to her side of the podium as Shaq laughed before sharing a humorous one-liner.

“Can I say one thing?” Shaq asked.

“Once you go Shaq, you never go back. Be careful,” he joked.

Sherri looked flattered by the comment, tossing her hair behind her shoulder with a smile.

She then retorted with a witty one-liner: “Once you go with Sherri, you gonna feel like the Tooth Fairy.”

Steve tried to keep things moving, joking he had a “little thing to do called a game” as he resumed the show.

Celebrity Family Feud viewers appreciated Sherri and Shaq’s humor

The segment of Celebrity Family Feud was shared on Family Feud’s official Instagram feed in a Reel captioned, “Well that escalated quickly 😜 #CelebrityFamilyFeud.”

The comments section was filled with feedback from viewers who appreciated Sherri and Shaq’s flirtatious exchange.

Instagram user @chirie_jean wrote, “😂😂 handshake escalated real quick 😂😂.”

“We need an update on them,” joked another commenter.

Another Family Feud fan pondered, “If they got together could you imagine the laughs.”

“SHAQ IS BLUSHING 😂,” wrote @baldniss.collardgreen.

One Family Feud viewer added, “Sherri’s ready! I have a feeling she can handle what Shaq got. 😉🤭.”

Celebrity Family Feud viewers got a kick out of Sherri and Shaq’s interaction. Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

Team Shaq defeats Team Sherri

Sherri may have entertained Celebrity Family Feud viewers with her on-stage antics, but it wasn’t enough to earn her team a win.

Team Shaq won the game and landed a spot in the Fast Money Round.

Shaq’s teammate, Lucille, racked up 182 points on the board, meaning he only had to come up with an additional 18 to bring home a win.

Shaq’s first survey response earned his team 35 points, which means they raised $50,000 for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, which serves underprivileged youth.