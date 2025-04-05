Steve Harvey drags Family Feud contestant’s ‘crazy’ answer: ‘There’s something wrong with you aint’ it?’

Steve Harvey isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

The comedian did just that during a recent episode of Family Feud.

A contestant came up with a wild answer to a survey question and an animated gesture to match.

The contestant, Adrianne, made quite an impression on Steve in a humorous moment captured during her family’s episode.

Adrianne’s clip was shared on Family Feud’s official Instagram feed.

The Reel was captioned, “Something you shouldn’t leave out in the open?? 😬🃏👀 @iamsteveharveytv: ‘There’s something wrong with you.'”

The video began with Steve calling on two opponents at the podium to “name something you shouldn’t leave out in the open at your house when people come to visit.”

The clip fast-forwarded to Adrianne’s turn, answering the same question.

Quite spiritedly, Adrianne declared into her microphone, “Your Social Security card!”

“You just as crazy as you want to be, ain’t you?” Steve Harvey responded to Adrianne, who celebrated her answer with squeals and applause.

The animated contestant clearly wasn’t deterred by Steve’s comment and continued to demonstrate confidence that she came up with a good answer.

Adrianne pointed at the survey board with both arms, shouting her answer again: “Social Security card!”

A Family Feud player is convinced she has the correct answer

Steve stood by, allowing Adrianne (the contestant) to carry on while providing an answer during the recent episode of Family Feud.

“There’s something wrong with you, ain’t it?” he stated.

Adrianne laughed at Steve’s comment, still undeterred.

“All your answers [are] crazy!” he added.

Next, Steve turned to the studio audience and mocked Adrianne, repeating her answer, “Social Security card!”

Steve then teased, “Most of us don’t even know where the hell our Social Security card is. I wish it was laying out somewhere!”

“I ain’t seen it since I was 16,” Steve joked.

Adrianne added to the humor when she said, “I got bad credit.”

Despite her enthusiasm, Adrianne’s answer didn’t make it onto the survey board, meaning none of the 100 people surveyed came up with the same response.

Family Feud viewers appreciate the humor in Steve and Adrianne’s exchange

Just several hours after the video above was posted to Instagram, thousands of Family Feud viewers liked it.

Many Instagram users went to the comments section, where they enjoyed discussing Steve and Adrianne’s interaction.

@the.lastmojican quoted Adrianne’s statement, “I got bad credit.”

“Now why the heck is your SS Card just out in the open all willy nilly at home?!?!?” asked another amused Family Feud fan.

A third commenter called Adrianne’s response a “good answer though.”

Another fan of Steve’s appreciated his improv act, joking that he hadn’t seen his Social Security card since he was 16.

Quoting Steve’s reaction to Adrianne’s answer and her fervor, another wrote, “Something wrong with you, aint it?”