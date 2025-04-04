Steve Harvey confirms return to Family Feud for Season 27

Mr. Steve Harvey is returning for yet another season of Family Feud.

The 67-year-old beloved game show host announced his comeback earlier this week on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, Steve uploaded a photo of himself looking as dapper as ever.

In the photograph, Steve is captured mid-stride in his dressing room, looking ready to handle business as he poses for a stylish backstage picture.

The multi-talented comedian kept a serious expression in the snap. He was wearing sunglasses, a leather suit, and patent-leather dress shoes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Steve’s brown leather jacket and pants were custom-made by Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria, an Italian term roughly translated as “high-level tailoring.”

Steve’s fashion stylist, Elly Karamoh, also shared the Instagram post captioned “Season 27🎤 In Custom Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria.”

He appeared to be on his way to tape an upcoming episode of Family Feud, which will be music to Family Feud fans’ ears.

Steve will return for at least one more season at Family Feud

Family Feud was renewed through at least the 2025-2026 season, as Deadline previously reported.

This means that Steve Harvey will be around to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.

Family Feud premiered in 1976 and has seen several hosting changes.

Richard Dawson was the original Family Feud host, followed by Ray Combs, Louie Anderson, Richard Karn, and John O’Hurley.

Steve joined the ranks in 2010 for Season 12 and has served as the show’s host ever since.

Steve brings ‘unmatched talent’ to Family Feud

As of 2023, amid the height of Steve’s hosting career, Nielsen reported that Family Feud was in its “fifth consecutive season as television’s No. 1 first-run syndicated show in women 25-54.”

When Family Feud was renewed, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein issued a statement, promising the show’s viewers “much-needed laughter and enjoyment throughout the coming years.”

“Feud is a timeless format, not only in the U.S. but globally,” they added, “And with the unmatched talent of Steve Harvey, it is easy to see why the audience tunes in and enjoys it on a daily basis.”

Steve shows off his snazzy custom-made suit

Steve shared the same photo from his Instagram post to his Facebook page this week, too.

This time, Steve shared his dapper ensemble with a different caption.

“Fly till I die 💪🏼,” he wrote with the photo on March 31.