Steve Harvey called out for refusing Family Feud contestant’s answer, walking away: ‘Steve was wrong for that’

Steve Harvey took it upon himself to make a judgment call.

The Family Feud host was so certain a contestant’s answer wouldn’t be on the survey board that he made the call without consulting the judges first.

The Hall family competed against the McClain family in the episode, and the segment was shared on YouTube.

“Top 7 snitches who would expose a cheating husband. Steve Harvey walks away from Victoria’s answer!!” read the video’s caption.

Steve began the clip by asking opponents Stacey and Jasmine to provide one of the top seven survey questions on the board.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“If a wife says, ‘A little bird told me my husband is cheating,’ who might the little bird be?” Steve asked.

Stacey from the Hall family answered, “Her best friend,” which was the top answer.

This put Stacey in control of the board, and her family elected to play rather than pass.

The Hall family competes on Family Feud

Stacey’s family members took turns offering their answers, and Victoria got a second shot after previously providing one of the correct answers.

Steve Harvey was not convinced her answer was on the board.

“I doubt that this would happen, but I’m gonna say the husband himself fessing up,” Victoria said.

Steve didn’t respond to her answer but instead swiftly stormed across the stage to the McClains’ side.

At one point, Steve stopped and turned to look back at Victoria before telling the judges, “Go on, throw the ‘X’ on the board.”

Steve’s reaction may have seemed impetuous, but he was correct.

Victoria’s answer wasn’t among the top seven answers, and it earned her team their third strike.

Family Feud viewers say Steve was ‘wrong’

After seeing the video clip on YouTube, Family Feud viewers reacted to Steve’s bold move.

“Steve was wrong for that poor Victoria 😂😂😂😂😂,” wrote @ShamiWaller.

Another commenter added, “I’m surprised nobody is talking about Steve walking away from the other family after Jasmine gave the steal answer. This has to be the second time Steve walks away from BOTH families.”

A third YouTube user joked, “When the player gives an answer and Steve is already going to the other side that’s how you know.”

Some fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

The Halls lost the game to the McClains

After turning the game over to the McClains with their third strike, the Halls were left waiting to discover their fate.

Jasmine, the team captain, delivered her answer, “A child,” which turned out to be the number five answer, winning them the game.

The top answer was “Friend” with 69 points, the number two answer was “Nosy Neighbor” with 13 points, number three was “The Mistress” with six points, number four was “Her Sister” with four points, number six was “The P.I.” with two points, and in the seventh spot was “Her Parrot,” also with two points.