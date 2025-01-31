Steve Harvey stuns unexpecting Family Feud contestant: ‘I ain’t got on no drawers’

If there is one thing Steve Harvey is good at, it’s making people laugh.

Thanks to Steve’s quick wit and comedic background, every episode of Family Feud is filled with humorous exchanges.

So, as expected, the 68-year-old game show host had a Family Feud audience in stitches with one of his famous comebacks.

The Royal family appeared in a 2021 episode, and a clip from their appearance was recently shared on Family Feud’s Instagram feed.

In the throwback clip, Steve approached Gerald from the Royals family, asking him to “name somebody you’d be surprised to find out don’t wear underwear.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gerald seemed to have already concocted his answer ahead of time as he quickly blurted out, “Steve Harvey.”

Steve Harvey claims he’s going commando

The studio audience began laughing uncontrollably while Steve played along and carefully crafted his comeback.

“I’ve got news for you, Gerald,” Steve began. “I ain’t got on no drawers right now.”

Steve took his witticism a few steps further, joking that he could feel a breeze in his pants as he stood with his legs spaced shoulder-width apart.

“I feel like I got a York Peppermint Pattie,” he continued in the extended YouTube clip, bringing Gerald to tears of laughter.

Family Feud viewers react to Steve’s admission

Family Feud viewers certainly got a kick out of Steve’s amusing response, as evidenced in the comments section of the Instagram Reel, which was captioned, “Somebody you’d be surprised to learn never wears undies?? 💨🩲🤯 “I feel the breeze!”

One Instagram user wrote, “People just answer whatever comes in their mind, and Steve’s reactions and comments make the show even more funnier than it is😂.”

“You just KNOW Steve has been WAITING for this day 😂,” joked @thepicklette.

Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

Others left slews of crying-laughing emojis in their comments to convey their amusement, with one viewer adding, “Steve ain’t got no sense 😂😂😂.”

Gerald’s team won the game despite his strike

Despite Gerald’s amusing survey response, it didn’t make it onto the survey board, earning his team a strike.

Gerald’s teammates didn’t have much luck, either. They put up three strikes and ultimately turned the game over to their opponents, the Sanchez family.

The Sanchezes collectively answered “a judge,” which wasn’t in the top six answers, either.

The Royals ended up winning the game by default despite not delivering the last answer on the board.

In the number-three spot with 13 points was “Politician.”

Gerald’s teammate Andrea, who faced Karina at the podium, gave the number-one answer, “My parents. “

“My boss” came in second place, “Granny & Gramps” made it to the fourth place spot, “Clergy/Sister Edna” was in the fifth spot, and in sixth place with six answers was “My doctor.”