Steve Harvey recalls being ‘arrested at the border’: ‘It was a whole situation’

Family Feud host Steve Harvey shared a travel mishap that could have turned more serious had it not been for a random fan.

The 68-year-old game show personality shared the story between tapings of Family Feud.

Steve shared the off-air moment on his Facebook page in a video he captioned, “It was a whole situation!”

“Arrested at the Border with my boy Ced, and let me tell you, it was a whole situation!” Steve’s caption continued.

He then asked his followers, “Have you ever had a travel mishap that made you question everything? Drop your funniest travel story below!”

In the recording, Steve recalled a night of performing comedy acts at the Arco Arena in Buffalo, New York.

Canadian Border Patrol detained Steve

After the show, Steve planned to saunter over the Canadian border to gamble at the casinos, so he had wads of cash.

Steve and his fellow comedian friend, Cedric the Entertainer, were in their limousine around midnight when Border Patrol stopped them and asked who they were.

Steve and Cedric were taken inside for questioning and extensive background checks.

Steve admitted that his and Cedric’s attire did them no favors, as they wore pink suits after performing on stage.

“We [did] look like pimps,” he joked, teasing that he was racially profiled and “justifiably so.”

“Cuz we looked like we [were] drug dealers,” he teased.

Steve and Cedric had their coat linings cut open during the investigation after officers noticed the men carrying extraordinarily large amounts of cash.

During their search, officers also inflicted $12,000 worth of damages to the limo.

Steve and Cedric were kept in customs for seven hours when everything was said and done.

Despite the officers’ search, they didn’t find any drugs in the limo.

And, by happenstance, a random fan saved Steve and Cedric.

A random fan saved Steve from being locked up

By the next morning, a man came to work and recognized the duo, and luckily for them, his reaction saved them big time.

“Steve and Ced!” the man exclaimed.

The man went over and talked to the officers, in disbelief that they didn’t know who Steve and Cedric were.

“Thank you, Jesus!” was Steve’s reaction after realizing he’d been recognized and would be set free.

The man was excited as he spotted Steve, shouting, “Man, y’all, I love y’all, man! The Steve Harvey Show?! Whatcha all doin’ in here?”

“We finna go to prison,” Steve joked with the man.

The man went over and talked to the officers and said, “Man, y’all don’t know who this is? This is Steve Harvey and [Cedric] the Entertainer. They got a big show in the States!”

After the man’s explanation, one of the officers apologized to Steve and Cedric.

“They [were] wrong. I know that,” Steve concluded.