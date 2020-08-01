Space Force Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Space Force is a Netflix original series that stars Steve Carell as the general in charge of the American Space Force program.

While the series received lukewarm reviews from critics, viewers on Netflix seemed to enjoy the series, and it was one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service when it hit.

But, will the fans get a second season of Space Force?

Here is everything we know so far about Space Force Season 2.

Here is everything we know so far about Space Force Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Space Force?

The good news is that, while Netflix has not announced that Space Force would return for a second season, it was one of the most-watched Netflix original series when it hit, so it is almost guaranteed.

The keyword there is “almost.”

The show hit Netflix on May 29, 2020, and before its release, co-creator Greg Daniels told Digital Spy that they were in a “wait and see” mode when it comes to a second season.

“Technically, it’s a wait and see. We have some writers already plotting out what we’re going to do just so that we don’t waste any time,” Daniels said. “But we haven’t got a pickup quite yet.”

It sounds optimistic, and with the success of the first season, fans will surely get a chance to see the team return for a Season 2.

The week that Space Force came out, it beat out a new Jeffrey Epstein documentary, which is pretty big. It also supplanted the previous week’s number one series, Sweet Magnolias, and held off the popular Fuller House.

Space Force had legs.

Release date latest: When is Space Force Season 2 likely to come out?

The big question is whether or not Netflix will pick up Space Force Season 2, but after that, no one knows when it will arrive.

While Daniels said that they are working on the story for a second season, he also said they are waiting on a renewal.

Then, they have to figure out how to shoot it during a coronavirus pandemic that has shut down movie and television production all over the world.

When the renewal comes, the work will start on writing, pre-production, shooting, and post-production editing.

“We’re certainly hoping for a few more seasons, and we have started to assemble the senior writers to discuss what would happen next year,” Daniels said in an interview with Collider. “We don’t have the pickup yet, but yeah. There’s a lot to follow up on based on where we ended.”

There is little chance Space Force Season 2 arrives any sooner than late 2021, or possibly later into 2022.

When we get more concrete news, we will update this page with all the information you need.

Space Force Season 2 cast updates

When Space Force Season 2 arrives, most of the cast members will likely be back.

This includes Steve Carell, Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O Yang, Don Lake, Alex Sparrow, Noah Emmerich, Jessica St Clair, and Spencer House.

Until the show is renewed, there will be no word on new cast members and characters joining the show. We will keep you updated here when information comes available.

Space Force Season 2 spoilers

Steve Carell is General Mark R. Naird, tasked with running Space Force as its first Chief of Space Operations. This is, as the title indicates, the United States’ sixth military branch, defending the country from outer space.

While there is a Space Force in reality, this is a fictional military branch that is more of a fantasy office comedy than anything else.

Naird is a hard-nosed military person and butts heads with his chief scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich), who prefers a more science-driven approach.

Naird is also raising his daughter by himself as his wife (Lisa Kudrow) is in prison for a long sentence for an unknown crime.

The finale from Season 1 saw Naird move up the Space Force’s first moon trip when China beat them there. In a public move to embarrass the United States, China actually ran over the American flag with a landrover.

Naird sends his team to the moon and then is ordered by the Secretary of Defense (Dan Bakkedahl) to take action against the Chinese on the moon.

Naird refuses and orders his men to disassemble their weapons, only for Air Force Chief of Staff General Kick Grabaston (Noah Emmerich) to arrive, relieve him of his duties, arrest him, and plans the attack on the Chinese.

However, when they return, they see that the Chinese also attacked the American base at the same time, and now neither the American nor Chinese units have living quarters or life-saving equipment.

Meanwhile, Naird has rescued his daughter and picked up his wife, who escaped from prison, only to hear that the men on the moon are in danger and need to be rescued. He turns around, and the season ends.

Space Force Season 2 has not yet been greenlit. The first season of Space Force is available to stream right now on Netflix.