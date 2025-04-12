Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria warns Nick, Jack runs into Victor, and more

The Young and the Restless preview video teases more questions than answers around Genoa City.

As May sweeps inch closer, the writers are gearing up for an explosive month.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is plotting a move against Jack (Peter Bergman), but don’t be surprised if things go awry.

With things settled following Martin’s (Christopher Cousin) admission that he kidnapped Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case), the ladies can breathe a bit easier now.

Lily (Christel Khalil) has her suspicions about Damian (Jermaine Rivers), and she wants answers.

Here’s what viewers can expect next week on The Young and the Restless.

Victoria and Nick catch up

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) stepped up at Newman while Nick (Joshua Morrow) was busy trying to help Sharon and Phyllis.

Two women he loved were caught up in the nightmare, and now that they figured out what happened and who did it, he can slow down.

When Victoria and Nick catch up, she warns him about remaining involved with Sharon. The chaos she brings to her brother’s life worries Victoria.

However, Nick shouldn’t be the only family member about whom Victoria has concerns.

Jack approaches Victor

While Victor is meeting with Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Jack approaches the table with a smile.

The Young and the Restless preview video teases Michael, egging Jack on with a smile. Little does he know that Victor has a plan that will ruin things for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin).

Victor wants his granddaughter away from Jack’s son, and revenge against the Abbotts is in full swing.

Lily wants answers from Damian

There is still mystery surrounding Damian.

He is Nate’s (Sean Dominic) half-brother, but something shady is happening with him and his business dealings.

It likely has everything to do with Aristotle Dumas, whose identity remains unclear. It was believed that Daniel Goddard could be returning in the role. However, that was squashed when the actor announced he was joining General Hospital.

Lily wants Damian to come clean, and he promises to tell her everything in the preview video, but under one condition.

What does Damian want from Lily? Will Jack get the upper hand in the situation with Victor? How will Nick take Victoria’s advice?

Be sure to tune in all next week to find out what happens in Genoa City and what’s to come, as sweeps month is just a few weeks away.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.