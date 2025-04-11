General Hospital snags Daniel Goddard as Henry Dalton

The Young and the Restless fans may be heartbroken when they learn that Daniel Goddard’s (Cane Ashby) secret isn’t about his return to the CBS soap.

No, he isn’t Aristotle Dumas — but he is a professor named Henry Dalton.

General Hospital is the soap that scooped Daniel up after years from the spotlight. The actor has settled into life without acting, but that changed late last year when he auditioned for a different role with the ABC soap.

The former Y&R star spoke with TV Insider about his upcoming debut as Henry Dalton and how the role became his.

Daniel will debut in the role next week and spend plenty of time in Port Charles.

So, who is Henry Dalton on General Hospital?

Daniel Goddard shares how he got the role of Henry Dalton on General Hospital

While speaking with TV Insider, Daniel Goddard revealed he auditioned for the recasted role of Brennan on General Hospital. He was among the few who screen-tested with Laura Wright (Carly) after Charles Mesure exited.

Daniel didn’t get the role, though. That went to Chris McKenna. However, he made quite the impression on the team as they called and specifically asked him to play the role of the professor they were writing.

Now, the former The Young and the Restless star will debut as Henry Dalton, a mysterious character.

Who is Henry Dalton?

The name Henry Dalton came up this week when Emma (Braedyn Bruner) revealed she would not miss Professor Henry Dalton’s class at PCU.

Emma has found herself in trouble with her former college but signed an NDA, so no one knows what the young lady did—not even her police commissioner grandma, Anna (Finola Hughes).

Later, Henry Dalton was mentioned again when Joss (Eden McCoy) left to meet her handler, Vaughn (Bryce Durfee). He instructed her to continue her courses at PCU but add another to the list.

Professor Dalton teaches the class that Joss has to take. There is a clear link between him and the WSB, but nothing more is known about the new character on the canvas.

It will be interesting to see how Emma and Joss get along while taking the same course. They have been less than friendly over the years, and with it being an assignment from the WSB, Joss will need to keep her composure.

Be sure to tune in on April 15 to see Daniel in his new role.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.