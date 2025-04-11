Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor plots, Lily demands answers, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that it’s more of the same.

This week, the kidnapping story moved forward, confirming that Martin (Alan Cousins) was the one who kidnapped Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case).

Aristotle Dumas is still a mystery, likely taking viewers into sweeps month. There were theories that Daniel Goddard (Cane) could be behind the name, but now we know he is heading to General Hospital. There have also been discussions that Billy Flynn may debut as the mystery man.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is still plotting his next move, which should surprise no one.

As the writers prepare for May sweeps, more storylines will be moved to the front burner.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Young and the Restless.

Victor is up to no good

Victor and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) teaming up is a bad idea. Sally (Courtney Hope) tried to warn her, but Audra didn’t listen.

When she makes a bold move next week on The Young and the Restless, will it cost her the relationship she has with Nate (Sean Dominic)?

Meanwhile, Victor is busy setting a trap for Billy Boy (Jason Thompson). When things appear to go awry, The Mustache won’t back down. His focus is on the Abbotts and revenge.

Lily wants answers

Lily (Christel Khalil) demands answers from Damian (Jermaine Rivers). She knows something is wrong, but will he deliver the truth?

Damian promises to come clean, but we can’t help but wonder what he will leave out. Things are incredibly fishy, and when he arrived in Genoa City, it wasn’t with good intentions.

When the week ends, Lily will share some concerns with Amy (Valarie Pettiford). What concerns her so much?

More Genoa City happenings

Diane (Susan Walters) can keep a secret. She remained “dead” for years before being found out and returning to Genoa City. When Jack (Peter Bergman) chastises her for it, what will her response be?

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is still reeling from everything that happened with Phyllis and Sharon. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) listens and advises when he needs an ear. Will he reveal that his feelings for Sharon have resurfaced? A Shick reunion is on the agenda for May sweeps.

Holden (Nathan Owens) gets a stern warning from Nate, but will it change anything?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.