Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope shuts down ‘deplorable’ rumor

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope (Sally) has responded to lies being spread about her.

Courtney is no stranger to being the subject of made-up stories, especially on social media.

It’s part of the job of being a soap star.

However, Courtney also has a breaking point regarding writing lies.

The Y&R beauty hit that point recently, and not just because of the rumors’ impact on her but also on her fans.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Courtney recently addressed a rumor she was leaving The Young and the Restless, sharing her anger for the blatant lie.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope speaks out

Courtney was compelled to speak out after seeing a social media account she follows share a message that she was leaving Y&R.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the social media account’s story and set the record straight.

“This is not true, and it really is infuriating when people put out false news just to get a reaction out of the fans. I’m not leaving, I’m not taking a break, no such thing has been uttered. Deplorable clickbait,” she wrote on her IG Story.

Courtney later added a video to address the fake rumor and reassure fans she wasn’t going anywhere. The Young and the Restless beauty didn’t hold back from sharing her feelings on lies and fake information.

“I truly do not understand why people spread false information. It’s very deceitful toward the fans and the people that follow these accounts. It’s disgusting,” Courtney expressed.

She also has a problem with people claiming she said things that she didn’t. One reason the lies anger her is because they get Courtney’s fans riled up and upset over nothing, and she’s not here for that.

“It’s a disgusting use of an Instagram page,” the actress stated.

In true Courtney fashion, she thanked her fans for their constant love and support and for letting her know when rumors were being written about her.

Y&R superfan @yogachampagne captured Courtney’s IG Stories and shared them on X (formerly Twitter).

#yr IG Courtney addresses the lies . She is not leaving and fun things ahead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pVBMv8fM1s — sharon champagne🇨🇦🤸‍♀️ (@yogachampagne) January 26, 2025

What is next for Sally on Y&R?

The rumor that Courtney is leaving Y&R comes as things are heating up between Sally and Billy (Jason Thompson).

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Sally has some magic in store for her new man. In fact, we saw some of that today on the hit CBS soap.

Even though Billy and Sally basically got together because Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) cheated, they are becoming an interesting couple.

Billy and Sally’s relationship will soon be tested. Head writer Josh Griffith teased that a love triangle between Sally, Billy, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is coming.

Courtney Hope isn’t exiting Y&R and has set the record straight on the lie being spread about her.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.