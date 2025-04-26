Young and the Restless spoilers: Lauren blasts Michael, Billy’s fed up with Phyllis, and Mariah returns

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the gloves are off for a few people in Genoa City.

It’s May sweeps time, which hopefully means Y&R will be giving fans something juicy to talk about soon.

The hit CBS soap has been a bit dullsville lately.

However, thanks to the latest preview video for the daytime drama, we know some must-see moments are coming up on the show.

One of those moments is Mariah (Camryn Grimes) returning to the canvas after being off-screen for quite a while.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) has been helping Daniel (Michael Graziadei) get his groove back. When Mariah arrives to speak with her wife, she has a terrified look on her face.

Is it because of that or something else?

In the footage, Mariah seems pretty freaked out, so we are guessing she has a secret to spill to Tessa.

Lauren puts Michael on blast

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Michael (Christian LeBlanc) an ultimatum. Well, it turns out Michael has a few tricks up his sleeve when dealing with the mustache.

To calm Lauren’s (Tracey E. Bregman) nerves, Michael clues his wife in on how he’s handling his Victor problem. Even though he claims to be doing things the best he can, Lauren isn’t so sure.

Lauren hits back at her husband for his recent actions and how they have done nothing other than make the situation worse. All signs point to them discussing Victor’s obsession with destroying Jack (Peter Bergman).

Y&R fans know Lauren isn’t onboard with Michael working with Victor, much less being involved with their friend getting hurt.

Billy’s had enough

With Billy (Jason Thompson), he has yet another challenging conversation with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Daniel (Michael Graziadei) has sent the fiery redhead into a tailspin over leaving Abbott Communications.

Even though it’s what Daniel wants, in true Phyllis fashion, she won’t let it go. Billy reaches his breaking point with Phyllis, declaring, “You’ve left me no choice.”

Phyllis is dumbfounded and shocked as she waits to see what Billy means by that statement. Of course, the video cuts off there, so Y&R fans must tune in to find out whether or not Billy cuts Phyllis loose.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.