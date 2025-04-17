Young and the Restless star Amelia Heinle credits Billy Miller for favorite Victoria story: ‘Forever grateful’

The Young and the Restless star Amelia Heinle is looking back on her past two decades in Genoa City as Victoria Newman.

Amelia’s celebrating her 20th anniversary of playing Victoria by revealing her favorite storyline to play on the hit CBS soap.

There’s no question Victoria has been through it over the years, so Amelia has plenty of juicy moments to choose from.

However, it was a no-brainer for Amelia which Victoria’s story was her favorite, and it’s all because of Billy Miller.

Amelia credited her former co-star for bringing a change to Victoria and the actress herself.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The loss of Billy in 2023 makes Amelia even more appreciative of their time working together to bring her favorite story to light.

Young and the Restless star Amelia Heinle reveals her favorite Victoria story

Speaking with Soaps.com, Amelia admitted there was a shift in Victoria once the character was paired with Billy, then Billy Miller.

“Working with my dear, departed Billy Miller was probably the most incredible period. It was so special, and the kind of experience you’re forever grateful to have had,” she expressed.

Y&R viewers were so into Victoria and Billy as a couple at that time. The chemistry between Amelia and Billy was on fire, which only made the couple more popular.

“It’s so rare that you have that incredible chemistry with your scene partner, and it’s parlayed into a beautiful story,” Amelia shared.

Billy Miller .. was truly my favorite Billy Abbott🥰 There was no one like him .. he will be deeply missed 😭



This one hurts 💔 #RIPBillyMiller #YR pic.twitter.com/F6gq4ZyhMU — 𝓑𝓇𝒾𝓉𝓉𝒶𝓃𝓎 🎸 𝓐𝓁𝓎𝓈𝓈𝒶 (@Miss_Bertany) September 17, 2023

No one saw this storyline coming, especially Amelia and Billy. They also had no idea the couple would become such a fan favorite.

One reason Amelia thinks Victoria and Billy took off is that she truly had the best time working with Billy Miller, and that transpired on-screen. Amelia admitted she has never met anyone who didn’t love working with the late actor.

Amelia reflects on working with Billy

Billy’s passing makes working with him even more special for the actress. Amelia will always appreciate having that time with him.

“Those are the times that I’ll always look back on and think fondly about. I’m so glad we had that time together, because I feel as if working with Billy sort of opened me up a bit,” Amelia told Soaps.com.

Billy Miller brought such a sense of joy to the role, he was by far the best Billy Abbott. 💚💚#CelebratingBillyMiller ✨ #YR pic.twitter.com/RkS4jHnX7I — Upper (@Upper_21) October 25, 2024

Victoria became a different person once paired with Billy, and Amelia credits Billy Miller for that change.

Like so many, Billy’s death left a massive hole in Amelia’s heart and made her favorite Victoria story even more cherished by her.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.